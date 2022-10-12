EBENSBURG, Pa. – Central Cambria senior Riley Baxter had fond memories of winning the District 6 Class 2A girls tennis title her freshman year.
After her team fell just short of winning a district championship the past two seasons, she wanted the rest of her team to be able to experience the joy of winning a championship as well.
With a clean sweep over Westmont Hilltop in Wednesday’s title match, Central Cambria finally had its chance.
The Red Devils defeated the Hilltoppers 5-0 to win their first District 6 team title since 2019.
“We worked really hard for this, and it’s so special to be able to win again,” said Baxter, who sealed the championship with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Olivia Berish in the No. 3 singles match. “In the end, I think we just wanted it more. We’ve come so close in the past couple years, and we really wanted to win it this time. We gave it all we’ve had, and we finally got it.”
Wednesday was the eighth straight time that Central Cambria and Westmont Hilltop have met in the district title match.
The Hilltoppers edged the Red Devils the past two seasons, but Central Cambria finally earned its revenge.
“Westmont is a very good team, and we knew we were going to have a challenge,” said Central Cambria coach Kim Cavalier, whose Red Devils hold a 4-4 record in championship matches with Westmont Hilltop over the past eight years. “I don’t think we’ve ever beaten them like we did today. Almost every game over the years have been 3-2 decisions. They’ve been pretty close.”
Central Cambria (13-1) was able to take a commanding victory with its depth, particularly in the doubles matches.
The pair of Jessica Lian and Lydia Paskowski earned a clean 6-0, 6-0 sweep in the No. 1 doubles over Lauren Connor and Celina Hong, and the team of Emma Dumm and Allie Morgan earned a 6-2, 6-1 victory against Jenna Williams and Ashley Gregorchik to take the No. 2 doubles.
“We have a lot of talented players on our team,” Lian said. “We don’t have just two or three players that lead the team. We have so many different players who can step up at any moment.”
Reigning District 6 Class 2A singles runner-up Marley Ratchford started the Red Devils out strong with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Morgan Allen.
Ella Persio, who won the district doubles title last week with Ratchford, finished the championship affair with a clean 6-0, 6-0 sweep over Madison Podrebarac in the No. 2 singles.
“Obviously it’s not the result we wanted, but I was pleased with the girls’ efforts,” Westmont coach Dan Fregly said.
“We had a good run this year.
“We lost a lot of seniors from last year, and we had a lot of girls who stepped up and helped lead the team this season. We gave it a good run.”
With the victory, Central Cambria will face the No. 2 seed out of District 3 in the PIAA Class 2A first round.
The state tournament is set to begin Oct. 25.
“This team has gotten really close this year, and we didn’t want our season to end,” Dumm said. “We’re excited to keep going.”
