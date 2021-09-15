EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Central Cambria cross country squads swept Forest Hills in a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference dual meet on Wednesday.
On the boys side, the Red Devils prevailed 15-48 led by junior Aiden Lechleitner’s winning time of 16:08. The top five and nine of the top 10 runners were Red Devils, who moved to 3-0. Forest Hills fell to 0-2.
Seven Red Devils finished in the top 10 of the girls race to defeat Forest Hills 23-38. Central Cambria improved to 4-0 after winning Saturday’s Red, White & Blue Classic in White Oak. Forest Hills dropped to 1-1.
Cody Roberts (16:20), Evan George (16:38), Dom Kuntz (16:56) and Jake Wilson (17:46) followed Lechleitner in the top five for Central Cambria. Forest Hills’ Josh Morrison took sixth with a time of 17:54. Jack Soyka (18:27), Devin Krumenacker (18:42), Cody Smith (18:44) and Ian Ray (18:54) rounded out Central Cambria’s lineup within the top 10.
Forest Hills junior Delaney Dumm, who won the Big Valley Invitational on Sept. 4, won the girls race in 17:34. Central Cambria’s Annaliese Niebauer (18:22) and Stella Kuntz (18:40) finished in second and third place, respectively. Forest Hills junior Danielle Dumm was fourth with a time of 18:56. Central Cambria’s Alaina Sheehan (19:28), Abby Walwro (19:39), Keira Link (19:42), Faith Wilson (20:07) and Marlow Soyka (20:25) finished between fifth and ninth place, respectively. Forest Hills’ Payton McGough crossed the finish line in 10th place.
Both Central Cambria cross country teams won District 6 Class 2A team titles and finished in second place at the PIAA meet last November in Hershey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.