EBENSBURG, Pa. – Despite the loss of two of its top playmakers, the Central Cambria offense didn’t miss a beat Friday night.
Hosting Greater Johnstown during senior night, the Red Devils used 15 different ball carriers and compiled 332 yards of total offense in a 44-8 rout.
“This game was influenced a lot by who did not play as much as who did play,” Central Cambria coach Shane McGregor said.
“With having Hobbs Dill and Zach Taylor out for us, that plays a large factor into things. But we had a lot of different guys step up to the plate tonight, and it was a nice win for us. Any victory on Friday night is never a bad thing.”
Central Cambria (2-3) was able to see its offense flourish Friday despite the loss of Dill and Taylor, who were the Red Devils’ top running back and wide receiver, respectively.
In their absence, several different players had their name called and were quickly inserted into the running game.
Brennan Mackey had a team-high nine carries for 51 yards, and the duo of Ethan Gillen and Nolan Wyrwas each posted 49 yards on the ground.
The Red Devils attempted just five passes the entire game, and only two passes were made with the starters on the field.
Much of the rushing attack was in thanks to the offensive line, who led by players such as Isaac Bellomo, Reece Werner and others cleared the way for several big pickups on the ground.
“Our offensive line was just incredible tonight,” Gillen said. “They were making holes big enough for big Mack trucks to drive straight through. The line really helped us establish the run game and open things up.”
Following a 9-yard rushing touchdown from Elijah Villarial in the first, Gillen scored touchdown runs of 11 and 3 yards in the second quarter.
Mackey punched in a 1-yard touchdown run that was set up by a big 46-yard run from Wyrwas, Ian Little scored on a 10-yard run and Will Westrick also produced a 15-yard scoring run.
Jace Koss hauled in two interceptions in the second quarter, and the ball remained in Johns- town territory for almost the entirety of the first half.
The only Johnstown (0-5) score was in the second half after Damoni Roebuck connected with D’Andre Sampson for a 22-yard passing touchdown.
Sampson also hauled in a pass from Anthony Atwood for the two-point conversion.
“(Central Cambria) played well. We did not,” Johnstown coach Bruce Jordan said. “The lack of preparation for this week is my fault. We are not 44 points worse than this team, but kudos to Central Cambria.”
They were prepared for tonight, and we weren’t.”
“Our plan was to run the ball until (Johnstown) stopped it,” Jonathan Hazjus said. “They never stopped it, so we kept pounding the ball on the ground.”
Villarial and Westrick also hauled down Johnstown running back Tavione Thomas in his own end zone for a safety as the Red Devils took a 44-0 lead into the locker rooms for halftime.
“Everyone was shifting around and contributing tonight,” McGregor said. We had a lot of younger players stepping out on the field, so we wanted to try to keep our offense a little more simple. But we know if we can establish some stuff early, the other pieces would fall in place.”
Just like Central Cambria, the Trojans were also playing without key playmakers, including quarterback Jon Updyke.
Johnstown was limited to just 18 yards of total offense.
“We have a high ceiling, but we have to reach it,” Jordan said. “The sky’s the limit, and we have tremendously talented guys on both sides of the football. But we have to play to our potential.”
