SHIPPENSBURG – Dustin Hyde maintained a family tradition on a cold and wet Saturday morning at Shippensburg University.
The Somerset High School senior earned a gold medal in the boys Class 3A shot put event in the PIAA Track and Field Championship Meet at Seth Grove Stadium. Hyde hit a 59-8 on his third throw to take the lead in the competition, and the mark stood after the final round.
Somerset senior Haley Stickle, right, stays ahead of Carlisle senior Alyssa Dyson in the 100-meter hurdles event at the PIAA Class 3A Track and Field Championships in Shippensburg, PA., Saturday, May 29, 2021. Stickle took third place in the event.
Somerset’s Hailey Rios, left, takes the baton from fellow junior Alexia Powers during the 4x100-meter relay event at the PIAA Class 3A Track and Field Championships in Shippensburg, PA., Saturday, May 29, 2021.
Somerset senior Haley Stickle, left, tries keeping pace with Cumberland Valley junior Cora Heilman during the 300-meter hurdles event at the PIAA Class 3A Track and Field Championships in Shippensburg, PA., Saturday, May 29, 2021.
Somerset senior Haley Stickle, right, stays ahead of Carlisle senior Alyssa Dyson in the 100-meter hurdles event at the PIAA Class 3A Track and Field Championships in Shippensburg, PA., Saturday, May 29, 2021. Stickle took third place in the event.
Somerset’s Hailey Rios, left, takes the baton from fellow junior Alexia Powers during the 4x100-meter relay event at the PIAA Class 3A Track and Field Championships in Shippensburg, PA., Saturday, May 29, 2021.
Somerset senior Haley Stickle, left, tries keeping pace with Cumberland Valley junior Cora Heilman during the 300-meter hurdles event at the PIAA Class 3A Track and Field Championships in Shippensburg, PA., Saturday, May 29, 2021.
“I went in the ring. I wasn’t sure what was coming,” said Hyde, a NCAA Division I St. Francis University commit. “I hit center and I knew that it was going to be far. I knew it when it came out.”
Dustin joins his older brother Nick Hyde as a gold medal winner in the family. Nick Hyde won the shot put with a throw of 65-6.25 as a senior at Somerset in 2019. Nick is part of the St. Francis University track and field program.
“My brother, his last state meet, he won it,” Dustin Hyde said. “Just carrying on the tradition. We push each other to our limits. We don’t know our limits until we are together. When we’re together, we hit them.”
Somerset boys track coach Rick Flyte knew Hyde was going to have a big day once he overcame an early foul.
“He had a center foul on the first throw. He came back, got a mark and really went for it,” Flyte said. “He competed well down the stretch. ... It’s a family tradition. The work ethic that he’s put in to reach this point, the commitment to the sport is just top notch. That’s why he is here today. That’s why he won the gold medal.”
Hyde competed in the discus event later on Saturday. He had a throw of 157 feet, but didn’t advance to the final round.
“I’m a little disappointed. I just didn’t have the release I wanted,” Dustin Hyde said of his discus event. “But 157 still is solid, right around where I throw. I’m happy.”
Hyde said following a state championship performance presented some challenges.
“It’s hard to keep that adrenaline going,” Hyde said. “I kind of calmed down and you can feel the body ache, but I’m happy.”
His high school career has concluded, but Hyde looks forward to joining his older brother in the St. Francis track program next school year. Nick Hyde was unable to attend the state track meet on Saturday because he was competing in Jacksonville, Florida, with the Red Flash at the NCAA East Preliminary.
“It’s amazing,” Dustin Hyde said of his future in Loretto. “He really needs it. I really need it. We can push each other. When he comes home, I throw my best and he throws his best. It’s really exciting.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.