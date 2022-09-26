SIDMAN, Pa. – After both teams traded punches early in Monday’s Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference contest, Forest Hills started to gain traction in the middle of the first half.
Two Rangers goals within 4:28 put the hosts on top and a marker with just 20 seconds left in the first half gave Forest Hills a comfortable lead over Bishop Carroll Catholic at G.H. Miller Memorial Field.
Sophomore Kaden Carpenter tallied a hat trick as Forest Hills prevailed 5-1.
“We needed possession in the midfield,” Carpenter described what needed to be done for Forest Hills to break away. “As strikers, our game plan is we try to cross it and try to get it ahead. Once we started doing that, we started to put them away.”
Forest Hills improved to 6-4, while Bishop Carroll slipped to 3-5.
A change in formation has helped boost the Rangers’ cause in 2022.
“This is the first year ever that we’ve been able to play a 4-3-3,” Forest Hills coach Keith Pesto said. “We’ve always had a good striker, maybe two good strikers. This is the first time we’ve ever been comfortable throwing three guys up top. The reason for that is we’ve got so much offensive firepower.
“We have tremendous offensive players.”
Once Forest Hills buried a pair of goals midway through the first half, Bishop Carroll had a tough time regaining its footing.
“In the middle of the first half, I thought our guys came out a like flat,” Bishop Carroll coach Chad Ryan said. “The energy that they normally possess wasn’t there. I think you kind of saw that in the second half with the energy.
“We just have to come out swinging earlier and not wait till the second half.
“We dug ourselves a hole, and it’s too hard to come out of.”
Jacob Singer let go of a laser off a pass from Hunter Adams 32 yards away from the goal line to put Forest Hills ahead in the 15th minute. After a pass from Seth Burnosky, Carpenter dribbled from the right side toward the middle and snuck a shot inside the near post for a 2-0 edge.
With Forest Hills goalkeeper Michael Singer charging, Bishop Carroll’s Pablo Fernandez’s shot dribbled just wide left of the goal with 14:47 remaining.
With just 20 ticks left in the first half, Wyatt Allison’s quick shot found the back of the net for a 3-0 lead at halftime. Toby Wilt assisted on the goal.
Carpenter’s blast from around 20 yards out found the left side of the net as Forest Hills took a commanding 4-0 advantage. Adams picked up his second helper of the night. Ten minutes later, Wilt’s cross was corralled by Carpenter and deposited into the right side of the net for a 5-0 lead.
“When they gave me the ball in the corner, usually I try to take it to the middle,” Carpenter said. “Some of their defenders were kind of running recklessly at me, so I just threw in a little fake.
“When I get that close, I try to pound it as hard as I can to the corner.”
With 3:03 left in the second half, Bishop Carroll’s Zach Novak ended the shutout bid with a goal on an assist to Will Tremel.
Forest Hills finished with a 17-8 advantage in shots on goal and 7-3 edge in corner kicks.
“The benefit of the 4-3-3 is we basically have six guys cycling the ball around the top,” Pesto said. “We alternate that 4-3-3 with a 3-2-3-2. As soon as we got up a couple goals, we pulled one of our forwards. It changed the tempo of the game.
“They didn’t score because they got forced a little bit. We were able to protect our lead a little bit better.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
