Through five innings, Martella’s Pharmacy and Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors engaged in a tight contest with plenty of pitching highlights on Friday night at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Then, each team plated six runs in the sixth inning as the lead changed twice.
Regular-season champion Paul Carpenter finally settled in both at the plate and on the mound to defeat third-seeded Martella’s Pharmacy 12-7 in Game 3 of the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League championship series.
“That’s the way we are. We’re the cardiac kids,” Paul Carpenter manager Dave Sheriff said, referring to his team allowing six Martella’s runs in the top of the sixth, only to respond with six runs in the bottom of the inning.
“You never count us out until the end. They can put up some numbers quick.”
Paul Carpenter leads the best-of-5 series 2-1 with Game 4 at the Point on Saturday (7 p.m.). Game 5, if necessary, would be on Sunday at Sargent’s Stadium.
“We’ve been in this situation before,” Martella’s Pharmacy manager Kerry Pfeil said. “These are situations we believe each and every one of our guys is born to be in. The great thing about baseball is you can come back the next day and show who you are. At this point, we need to get this to a fifth game.”
Paul Carpenter had 12 hits, two more than Martella’s. After the six-run sixth put them back in front, PCCA added three in the bottom of the eighth to provide relief pitcher Michael Klingensmith some insurance.
Klingensmith pitched 32/3 innings for the win, striking out seven and walking one. After allowing three straight hits upon entering the game, Klingensmith was nearly untouchable. The Seton Hill University right-hander retired the final nine batters he faced.
“I came in and they got a couple weak hits that just found holes,” Klingensmith said. “Nothing I could really do about that. It’s not about what happens. It’s about the response you give after that.
“I came out the next three innings and threw really well.”
Martella’s Andrew Weaver blooped a run-scoring single to right field in the top of the first. Noah Sweeney and Billy Perroz had back to back singles in the bottom of the inning, and a bases-loaded walk produced the game-tying run for Paul Carpenter.
Martella’s starting pitcher Austin Lewis found his rhythm and retired 12 consecutive hitters, with nine strikeouts during that span.
“Their pitcher had a lot of strikeouts and he threw well against us the first five,” Sheriff said. “His slider was coming off the plate and we were just kind of waving at it. Kudos to him.”
Paul Carpenter rallied in the bottom of the fifth, starting with Connor Bannias’ one-out single and Aiden Dunlap’s double.
Perroz singled in a run, and a walk and Jayden Taitano’s hit by pitch plated a second run. Reliever Matt Mosholder ended the inning, with Paul Carpenter leading 3-1.
In the top of the sixth, Martella’s Garrett Greco and Jake Felton each singled, Weaver walked, and Zach Ramach laced a double that bounced off the wall in left-center field, allowing all three runners to score and give the Pharmacy a one-run advantage.
Bryce McCleester, Brycen Rearick and Tyler Alexander each had one-out singles as Martella’s Pharmacy led 7-3.
The Martella’s outburst didn’t faze Paul Carpenter, which answered with six hits and six runs in the bottom of the inning. Taitano drove a long fly to the deepest part of center field for a two-run single because the runners initially had to hold.
Zach Seaman had a run-scoring double, Lucca Baccari plated a run on a sacrifice fly, and Jordan Sabol singled in a run as Paul Carpenter extended its lead to 12-7 in the eighth.
“It all starts in the dugout. One guys starts something, gets a hit, then the dugout gets the energy,” Baccari said.
“We just need one guy to start it off and we build on each other. Yeah, it was tough early on, but we just battled through adversity.”
Both sides expect a battle in Game 4.
“It’s going to be a regular PC-Martella’s finals,” Sheriff said. “I don’t count them out by any means. We’ll just go in there and battle.”
Klingensmith had similar thoughts.
“They’ve got a lot of talented guys. A lot of buddies on that team from Seton Hill,” Klingensmith said. “They’re talented. We’ve got to come out and play our best game and hope for a win.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
