ARMAGH, Pa. – Closing out a week that already saw the Cambria Heights girls volleyball team score victories over state-ranked foes Forest Hills and Homer-Center, the Highlanders dispatched the United Lions on Thursday at United High School.
The Lions (2-6) didn’t make it easy on the Highlanders, however. Cambria Heights – a first-year member of the Heritage Conference – tallied a 25-21, 21-25, 25-19, 25-22 win to continue on their wave of recent success that has boosted their record to 7-3.
Earlier in the week, Cambria Heights downed Forest Hills, the state’s 10th-ranked team in Class 2A in the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association poll and Homer-Center, the No. 5 team in Class 1A. The Highlanders handed both teams their first loss this week.
Playing without their usual starting setter, Shaylee Packard, the Highlanders turned to sophomore Emma McGowan to help flow the offense in her first varsity start.
“It was a really big week,” Cambria Heights coach Doug Farabaugh said.
“Any time you can have a three-match week ad you get three wins, it’s huge.
“The first two wins we got were from one of the best teams in the Laurel Highlands conference and then one of the best teams in the Heritage Conference. That was huge to get those wins.
“Then to come back and play on the road without our starting setter, I’m really proud of the girls and how they stepped up.”
While the ride wasn’t always smooth, McGowan did get the Cambria Heights attack to its destination more often than not.
“We focused a lot on team,” Farabaugh said. “We focused a lot on helping each other. We didn’t have our starting setter. It took us some time to get used to someone else setting the ball. It took us some time to figure out how to be there for each other.”
Through most of the match, United went toe-to-toe with its guests, giving coach Allie Smith a very pleasant surprise.
“My middle blockers are blocking and they’re there to deter,” Smith said.
“And they knew to cover (Cambria Heights outside hitter Kendall Conrad’s) side as much as possible, and they did. I think they did a pretty job.
“They were there so she couldn’t swing over them … I was impressed with the way my team played tonight.”
A 20-kill effort from Conrad sparked Cambria Heights while Grace Jasper handed out 10 assists. Conrad’s presence up front played a big role in righting the ship on numerous occasions when United had poised to seize control.
“I think after a while after we adjusted to our second setter,” Conrad said. “We figured out how to work with each other. We moved our defense in and picked up some of the short tips they were giving us.”
In Game 1, the teams battled in nip-and-tuck fashion all the way to a 19-all tie. A kill from Conrad began the Highlanders’ closing flurry as they outscored the Lions 6-2 the rest of the way with an ace from McGowan sprinkled in during the run.
Game 2 started in a similar manner up until United broke a tie at 8. The Lions’ Abby McConville posted a kill and a pair of aces during a 9-2 blitz that stunned the Highlanders. While Cambria Heights whittled the lead that reached eight points at 23-15 down to a 24-21 edge, a kill from Kaitlyn Dill wrapped up the Lions’ lone win of the night.
After battling to a tie at 13 in Game 3, Cambria Heights steadily climbed away with a four-point service run from Mackenzie Mulraney helping to sew up the 25-19 win. Conrad posted seven kills during Game 3 as the Highlanders’ began to swing with more efficiency.
The Lions, refusing to go away quietly, scraped their way to a 14-all tie in Game 4 before a soft bump over the net by Conrad triggered a 10-2 run to put United on the brink. Three kills from Mulraney along with Conrad’s five-point run at the service line keyed the Highlanders’ push that was almost erased by one last United surge drew the hosts within a pair at 24-22. A wide return by the Lions set the final and sealed the victory for Cambria Heights.
United libero Megan Overdorff, who was on the receiving end of numerous spikes from Conrad, totaled 18 digs while Cassandra Weber picked up 13 service points.
“They did do a strong job of picking up most of our hits,” Smith said. “Our coverage was good, it’s just our offense was there tonight.”
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
