PATTON, Pa. – Not all slumps are created equal. For instance, if Lexi Griak tells you she’s trying to work her way out of a slump, consider the source and take it with a grain of salt. It’s all relative.
“She thinks she’s in a slump. She wants to go 4-for-4 every game,” Cambria Heights coach Drew Thomas said.
The Highlanders’ junior first baseman only has gone hitless in five games all season, and her fourth multi-hit contest of the year was punctuated with a three-run home run as Cambria Heights began defense of its 2021 District 6 Class 3A championship with a 12-2 six-inning dismissal of visiting sixth-seed Forest Hills and its power-hitting freshman Mylee Gdula in Monday’s quarterfinal.
No one thinks Cambria Heights is slumping – it was the Highlanders’ 10th win in a row after their only loss of the year on April 29 against DuBois and 16th in 17 outings. Karli Storm’s liner over shortstop for her third hit of the contest to match Griak ended the game with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, the seventh time this season Cambria Heights has prevailed by double-digit runs.
“This is a great game (to start the playoffs). We were down two and we all came together and made it work and run-ruled them,” Storm said. “I think we’re more confident this year.”
The Highlanders will go on the road Thursday to face another former Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference rival – Westmont Hilltop – with a spot in the championship game at stake. Westmont was an 11-1 winner over River Valley on Monday.
Cambria Heights actually trailed 2-0 before scoring five times in the bottom of the third after the first two batters got out. There wasn’t any more scoring until the fifth when Griak squared up on a pitch with two aboard and sent it near the football goal post beyond the fence in center field.
Nicknamed “Big Country” by her teammates, Griak was 3-for-4 with two runs scored. She was coming off a 2-for-3, three-RBI game in a 9-3 Heritage Conference championship game victory over River Valley and now has eight runs batted in over her past three games.
She has 18 RBIs this season, second on the team to Storm while sporting a robust .436 batting average.
People would love to have those kinds of struggles with the bat.
“I was in a slump. It felt good to get out of it,” Griak said matter-of-factly, displaying the high bar she sets for herself. “I was just looking for a nice little hit to dig me out of my hole.”
Maddie Bender had three hits – including a double – and winning pitcher Jenna Serafin and reserve outfielder Kadence Della Valle two hits apiece for the Highlanders.
“I personally had all the confidence, even when we got down. These kids have been battling all year,” Thomas said. “They’re a bunch of battlers. They never stop.”
Gdula had things looking good for the Rangers in the early innings with a pair of home runs, one to left field to lead off the second and one to center with two down in the third.
“It felt good to hit the home runs,” Gdula said. “I just wish we would have done better.”
The Rangers (13-6) actually had 10 hits, but they also left eight runners on base and committed six errors – all but one of Cambria Heights’ runs was unearned.
“Errors just got the best of us,” Forest Hills coach Krista Hershberger said. “We’ve had that one inning all season. With a young team, overcoming that has been kind of our downfall. We’re mostly freshman and sophomores. We’re a young team, I think, with a very bright future.”
