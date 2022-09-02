PATTON – The Cambria Heights High School football team approached the second week as if the season was at stake.
“Coach said this needs to be our Super Bowl. We need to win this to kick-start our season,” Highlanders senior Ty Stockley said.
Cambria Heights, the reigning Heritage Conference champion, got back on track after its upset Coal Bowl loss in Week 1 by rushing for nearly 300 yards and throwing a blanket over Mustangs receivers for the final 25 minutes of a 13-6 win against visiting Portage on Friday night.
Tanner Trybus scored both touchdowns for the Highlanders on runs of 5 and 35 yards, finishing with a game-high 115 yards on the ground. Stockley added 109 rushing yards.
“I was proud of the way our team responded. We challenged them to play more physical. They did. We challenged them to tackle better. They did. We challenged them this week to stay in their gaps. They did,” Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis. “I’m very proud of them for that.”
Portage was coming off a 40-6 win at River Valley in which the Mustangs rolled up 335 yards and Andrew Miko threw three first-half touchdown passes.
Cambria Heights, though, limited the Mustangs to 227 yards in total offense.
After a hot start to the game, the Highlanders, through a combination of a better pass rush and tighter coverage, held Miko to one completion for minus-1 yard in his last 10 throws, including an interception by Trybus.
Portage had the ball at the Highlanders’ 32 with about two minutes left, but a problem with a shotgun snap resulted in an 8-yard loss. Cambria Heights sophomore Stephen Nelen broke up a deep, desperation throw to Mason Kargo on fourth-and-19 with 55.7 seconds left, and Stockley kneeled with the ball twice to run out the rest of the clock.
“It was kind of like a heavyweight fight. They just landed a few more punches,” Portage coach Marty Slanoc said.
Trybus set a new career rushing high for the second straight game and now has four touchdowns this year after entering the season with three. He didn’t get a lot of carries the past couple seasons, sharing the backfield with Ryan Haluska and Tanner Hite in addition to Stockley.
“It was fun playing with those guys and we definitely miss them, but we have to step up and show them what we have,” Trybus said.
Trybus had 116 yards on eight first-half carries. Cambria Heights had 204 yards on the ground before the intermission.
After being held to 173 yards rushing by Northern Cambria last week, the Highlanders rebounded to run for 278 against Portage.
“I think we’ve got the team back on track and we have the right mentality,” senior guard Brad Green said.
Cambria Heights took a 13-6 lead into the half when Nelen and Marshall Eckenrode broke up Miko passes in the end zone on third and fourth down in the final minute of the second quarter. Miko had been 5-for-8 for 78 yards before that.
Lucas Storm rushed for 39 yards in the first quarter, 38 of them coming on a 13-play, 66-yard drive that ate 6:36 off the clock to start the game. Trybus covered the last 5 yards going around right end on first-and-goal.
The teams traded touchdowns in the second period. Isaac Jubina bulldozed his way in from the 1 to pull the Mustangs within one at the 8:35 mark, but Trybus answered five plays later when he went around the right side again and danced down the sideline for a 35-yard score.
Portage junior Trent Nesbella was injured midway through the fourth period and was taken from the field on an ambulance, but reports at the time were that all his extremities were moving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.