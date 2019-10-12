PATTON – Two weeks ago, Cambria Heights ended the Patton Stadium era with a homecoming victory. The Highlanders entered Friday night’s contest against border rival Central Cambria wanting the same result at Cambria Heights Athletics Stadium.
Using a methodical, time-consuming ground attack, Cambria Heights succeeded in opening the on-campus stadium with a convincing 42-14 triumph before an estimated crowd of 1,300.
“I’ve never seen this many people here at a Cambria Heights game before,” Cambria Heights senior lineman Noah Donahue said. “We closed out an old stadium with a win and it was pretty cool. We knew that winning at a new one was going to be big, so we wanted to do that as well.”
Senior fullback Tyler Trybus racked up 234 yards and five touchdowns on 41 carries. The Highlanders won their third straight game to improve to 5-3 while claiming a fifth consecutive victory over Central Cambria, which is on a six-game losing streak (2-6).
“We had a number of guys touch the ball today, but he’s obviously our workhorse,” Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis said of Trybus, whose longest run was 18 yards. “The offensive line wears teams down and Trybus is a horse. He’s a fantastic back. He’s one of those guys that’s rare, he gets stronger as the game goes on.”
Cambria Heights compiled 353 rushing yards on 64 carries in total.
“I didn’t really get tired,” said Trybus, who rushed for 237 yards on 42 carries against Greater Johnstown last week. “I couldn’t have done it without the line and all the blocking.”
Central Cambria was dealt a blow on just the second play of the game. Leading rusher and tackler Dylan Long was injured on a run near his team’s sideline and did not return.
“A large key to the game was when probably your biggest impact player on both offense and defense goes down on the second play of the game, you don’t really plan for that,” Central Cambria coach Shane McGregor said. “Nor does that bode well for your chances. We just couldn’t do enough.”
Cambria Heights controlled the time of possession battle by holding the ball for 29 minutes and 51 seconds. The Highlanders set the tone on their first series, running 10 straight plays with Trybus scoring from 3 yards out to chew off 4:54.
The first of Brett Harrison’s six extra points made it 7-0 with 4:00 left in the first.
A 12-play march was capped by Trybus’ 16-yard touchdown run off the right side. Cambria Heights led 14-0 early in the second with the series taking 5:32 off the clock.
The Highlanders’ 15-play drive lasted 4:26 as Trybus found paydirt from 2 yards out. Cambria Heights led 21-0 at the break.
Trybus plunged in from 5 yards out to give Cambria Heights a 28-0 advantage.
Nate Wyrwas hauled in a 26-yard touchdown pass from Carter Seymour on a post route to end the shutout. Nolan Johnson’s kick made it 28-7.
Trybus’ fifth score extended the lead to 35-7 with 10:04 left in the fourth. Riley Sclesky’s interception led to a Chris Flis 2-yard touchdown run.
“I could tell right from the start in the locker room we all felt great because it was just a new atmosphere and we wanted to continue our legacy doing great things, especially at this new field,” Sclesky said.
Wyrwas caught a 34-yard score from Seymour with just 6 seconds remaining to set the final.
A packed home side gave the Highlanders an indelible lift.
“Tip the hat to the seniors. This could have been a distraction, but they don’t let anything be a distraction moving to our second field this year,” Lewis said. “The atmosphere here was phenomenal. I think the community came out and supported our football team.
“I’ll be honest with you, we really appreciate it. There was an excitement in the air. The kids came out and played well.
“They played Highlander football.”
Jared Fox (64 yards) and Flis (36) added 100 combined rushing yards to complement Trybus.
