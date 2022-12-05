Basketball
High School Girls
Cambria Heights 37, Windber 36: In Windber, Sienna Kirsch’s 19 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals led the Highlanders as they squeaked past the Ramblers. Gracey Vinglish added 11 points for Cambria Heights, which outscored Windber 9-7 in the fourth quarter to pull off the victory.
Kaylie Gaye’s 16 points paced the Ramblers, who led by a point entering the fourth thanks to an 11-6 edge in third-quarter scoring.
Belleville Mennonite 29, Johnstown Christian 18: In Hollsopple, 15 points from Sonya Yoder and 12 more from Karina Renno helped the Thunder as they topped the host Blue Jays.
Johnstown Christian’s Unity Miller tallied 15 points.
High School Boys
Purchase Line 43, Ferndale 40: Andrew Beer scored 19 points, and Joe Lamar added 10 points as the visiting Red Dragons edged the Yellow Jackets.
Noah Hendershot scored 10 points to lead the Yellow Jackets.
Greensburg Central Catholic 87, Ligonier Valley 39: In Greensburg, a 25-2 bulge in first-quarter scoring put the Centurions well on their way to a blowout victory over the Rams. Franco Alvarez led Greensburg Central Catholic with 22 points, while Tyree Turner pitched in 12 more.
Ligonier Valley’s Jimmy Pleskovitch poured in a dozen points in the loss.
Belleville Mennonite 61, Johnstown Christian 23: In Hollsopple, Mitchell Kauffman’s 23 points led the way for the Thunder as they rumbled past the Blue Jays. Belleville Mennonite also received 15 points from Quinn Renno and 14 points from Evan Crosson in the road victory.
Johnstown Christian’s Jeremiah Taylor netted 11 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.