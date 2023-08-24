PATTON, Pa. – Trey Trybus can’t escape the reminders of the standard he’s trying to uphold as a football player for Cambria Heights.
It’s been living with him all his life, literally. Trybus’ older brother, Tanner, was a key component on the Highlanders teams that posted 17 wins the past two seasons, parlaying an all-state nod as a senior in 2022 into a chance to play Division I football at St. Francis University.
“He left some big shoes to fill,” Trey Trybus said. “My brother broke some records and did some things at Cambria Heights that will be really hard to live up to and try to beat.”
But: “I’m ready for it.”
The younger Trybus isn’t the only Highlander this fall itching for a chance to grab the limelight with the graduations of stellar performers such as the older Trybus, Ty Stockley, Joe Snedden, Ryan Haluska, Tanner Hite and Bailey Horvath over the past two years.
This year’s Highlanders don’t expect their Heritage Conference rivals to feel sorry for them, nor do they believe they need sympathy. They say the cupboard is far from bare in terms of talent at Cambria Heights.
“It’s pretty exciting to be a leader on the team,” said Marshall Eckenrode, a junior who finished third on the team in 2022 in total tackles just ahead of classmate Luke Mulraney, and who is competing for carries in a stocked Highlanders backfield this fall. “I’m hoping to be someone everyone can look up to and rely on.
“I’m a lot more confident in my abilities this year, and I think the rest of the team has improved a lot, as well.”
The Heritage Conference champ two years ago, Cambria Heights is trying to build off an 8-4 campaign that saw the Highlanders finish one win short of making a second appearance in the District 6 finals in three years. Twelve of the 23 lettermen from 2022 are back, including most of the defense. Seven of the Highlanders’ top 12 tacklers in 2022 were underclassmen, and that unit held seven opponents to 14 points or fewer.
“We have a number of guys coming back that got a lot of snaps last year,” coach Jarrod Lewis said.
Some of that is a product of 2022 being an injury-filled campaign. Only about a half-dozen Highlanders managed to make it through the entire schedule.
The situation forced Lewis to insert younger players into the lineup, and, with only four seniors on this year’s roster, most of those players were sophomores. Now they won’t be surprised when they step into a varsity game and face the best the Heritage Conference has to offer.
“Guys that we maybe thought were going to be waiting had to step up last year,” Lewis said. “I remember at the end of the year, sometimes we had six sophomores on the field.”
Among that group were Trey Trybus, Eckenrode, Mulraney, Stephen Nelen, Jaxxon Kline, Alex Farrell and Braylon Rydbom. Farrell and Rydbom started on the line. The other players play in the back seven on defense and will be scattered among running and slotbacks on offense.
Big-armed junior Isaac Weiland also got a taste of quarterback when Stockley injured his ankle.
Another junior, 6-foot-2, 240-pound Garrett Jasper, is returning to the starting lineup after seeing about half of his 2022 season cut in half by injuries. He’s moving from fullback to tight end on offense.
“It suits me, because I can block pretty well and I have decent hands,” Jasper said. “We’re young. We’re not the most advanced group, but we’ve definitely got talent.”
“I feel we have a big chip on our shoulder,” Trybus said. “We have to work harder than last year. We have to put the work in.”
