DAVIDSVILLE – Jackson Byer’s role – as well as his production – has steadily increased over his four years at Conemaugh Township.
His latest role has turned him into a senior leader, and his play so far this season has led the charge for the Indians.
Byer eclipsed the 1,000th career point mark by scoring his team’s first 13 points – all of them coming in less than three minutes after the opening tip – as Conemaugh Township throttled Salisbury-Elk Lick 79-27 on Tuesday night.
“The kids were motivated to play, obviously, for Jackson, and to get that monkey off his back, so to speak,” Conemaugh Township coach Chuck Lesko said about the wire-to-wire win. “We have other things that we want to focus on down the road. To come out and to start the way we did was nice.”
The 6-foot-1 guard became the 14th player in Conemaugh Township school history to surpass 1,000 points.
“I have to give almost all of my credit to my teammates, and then a lot of my credit goes to (Coach) Lesko for always sticking with me,” said Byer.
“I know starting as a freshman is a pretty big deal. I just appreciate him believing in me.”
After playing with two 1,000 point scorers in his first three years, it was finally his time.
“Coming in my freshman year, I was a role player to Jordan Poznanski, who almost scored 2,000 points and then pretty much being a role player for Tyler Poznanski, who scored 1,000 points.
“It’s just been really nice that now it’s my turn,” said Byer about what the achievement means to him. “I got to give credit to everybody that’s been around me the whole time.”
Byer entered Tuesday’s game averaging a career-high 24.5 points per game to go along with 7.5 rebounds and more than four assists a game.
Lesko correlated a great deal of Byer’s success to the type of high-quality characteristics he possesses.
“He’s been a very unselfish player throughout the years,” said Lesko. “Of all the kids that I’ve coached, he’s probably been one of the most deserving of a milestone like this ... He’s really made the most of his senior year. I would say he’s got the team playing at a very high level.”
Junior point guard Tanner Shirley added 15 points for the Indians (11-1). Junior Michael Shonko scored 12 points off the bench.
Daulton Sellers had a team-high 13 points for the Elks.
Conemaugh Township held a 23-8 advantage after the first six minutes and led 50-18 at halftime, setting the stage for its starters to sit down for much of the second half with the running clock in effect.
The Indians have a difficult end of the week ahead with a non conference matchup with United and a critical makeup game with Portage set for Saturday.
It is why Lesko is adamant about his team staying in the present, for now.
“We’re still in January. Of course, the ultimate prize is down the road in March,” Lesko said.
“We’ve got too much ahead of us here in the next couple of weeks to be overlooking anything.
“Certainly, we didn’t want to overlook tonight for the bigger games coming up.
“It was nice to see the guys come out and take care of business early.”
