NANTY GLO – Evan Brenneman rushed for 56 yards while adding two touchdowns, but it was his strip sack of Blacklick Valley quarterback Jack Wurm with under a minute left that sealed the win for the Meyersdale Red Raiders on Friday night.
“That was a great play,” said Meyersdale coach Ryan Donaldson. “He kind of had a couple of different reads on the play, and he made the right read and came off the edge and made a heck of a play.”
Meyersdale got the ball to start the game and marched down the field on 14 plays with Brenneman carrying the ball six times on the drive for 24 yards.
He capped it off with a great second effort play from two yards out to break the plane of the goal line and give the Red Raiders an early 7-0 lead.
Blacklick Valley (0-2) had an answer. The Vikings worked the ball down the field with their own 14 play drive that was capped off when senior quarterback Wurm found a wide open Kolten Szymusiak for a 26-yard score with just 16 seconds left in the first quarter which cut the Meyersdale lead to 7-6 after the failed two-point attempt.
The second quarter was full of mistakes from the visiting team but missed opportunities by the home team as Blacklick was unable to do anything with two turnovers by Meyersdale including one that set the Vikings up at midfield.
Meyersdale got the ball late in the quarter and marched all the way down to the Viking 2-yard line, but after a 3-yard loss on third down, Brennan Campbell missed a 22 yard field goal wide left with seconds left in the half to keep it 7-6 as the teams went to the locker room.
Meyersdale came out inspired in the third quarter first getting a turnover on downs when Blacklick Valley coach Rich Price went for it on fourth-and-1 from his own 33-yard line when Wurm’s pass attempt fell incomplete.
The Red Raiders needed just six plays to find pay dirt when Brenneman took the ball in from 4 yards out to make it a 14-6 game.
“I really could not have done it without the guys up front,” said Brenneman. “The fullback played great, and the line opened up the holes and I just hit them hard and tried to move the pile forward and was able to get that one in there.”
Neither team was able to add anything else in the third as both defenses proved hard to beat.
As the game moved to the fourth quarter the Vikings had two more possessions end when they could not convert on fourth down. With 3:06 left in the game the Vikings got the ball back with great field position starting at the Meyersdale 46-yard line. They moved the ball to the 31-yard line, but on fourth-and-20 Brenneman was able to get around the edge and strip the ball and Meyersdale’s Bryant Most fell on it to end the threat.
“This game is on me,” Price said. “We couldn’t get in the end zone, and we had penalties at the wrong times and that is on me. We have to go to Berlin next week and it doesn’t get any easier. We have improved leaps and bounds since last week, but we still have work to do. The defense had a great game plan tonight, but we need to be better.”
