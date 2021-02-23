NANTY GLO – Blacklick Valley doubled up Conemaugh Valley’s first-quarter point total only to fall behind by one at halftime in a WestPAC girls game on Tuesday.
Vikings coach Rich Price received contributions from multiple players as his team outscored the Blue Jays by nine points over the final two quarters in a 51-43 victory.
“This is a team,” Price said after Blacklick Valley improved to 10-6. “Everybody talks about Maria (McConnell), and rightfully so. She’s an extremely talented young lady.
“But with her being injured at the beginning of the season, a lot of players stepped up. You saw that tonight with Kaydence (Killinger) being a freshman, getting the minutes she needs to improve, and she’s absolutely tenacious under the boards.
“Emily (Marines) did her thing. She’s a leader. She was motivated with her signing today. She’s one of the top players in the conference as well. I’m just really proud of them. This was truly a team win.”
Killinger topped the Vikings with 13 points and seven rebounds. Marines, who committed to play at Penn State Altoona on Tuesday afternoon, had 11 points, six rebounds and made three key steals in the fourth quarter. Hayley Teeter had 10 points and five boards, with three field goals in the final quarter.
“The big thing with Hayley is, I get on Hayley sometimes about not shooting,” Price said. “‘I said, ‘Hayley, you can shoot.’ She proved that tonight. Morgan Slebodnick did a great job at dishing out assists. She had eight or nine assists.”
The Blue Jays defense devoted special attention to McConnell, one of the region’s top players and a St. Francis University recruit. McConnell had missed much of the season with an injury and has been working back into form. She had two free throws and no field goals on Tuesday – her seventh game of the season.
“We know she’s playing injured, but we saw her against Township the other night and know she can shoot the 3,” Conemaugh Valley coach Teri Cruse said of McConnell’s 20-point effort with six 3-pointers in a win over Conemaugh Township on Saturday. “We just wanted to make sure somebody was on her all the time to eliminate that threat.”
Conemaugh Valley’s Anna Gunby had 15 points and 16 rebounds to pace the 4-11 Blue Jays.
“She’s so athletic and fast. She gets to a lot of balls out of nowhere,” Cruse said. “She’s easy to coach.”
Blacklick Valley took a 16-8 lead after Emmie George beat the first-quarter buzzer with a basket.
Conemaugh Valley outscored Blacklick Valley 18-9 in the second quarter. Taylor Price had seven of her nine points in the quarter and her basket in the final minute gave the Jays a 26-25 halftime advantage.
“We really haven’t been a good shooting team this year, but I think we started out well and it gave them confidence,” Cruse said. “We were getting some defensive stops. They seemed a little confused (by the triangle defense) in the beginning, but once they worked it out, Blacklick started doing better too.
“We just didn’t always make the adjustments when we were in the junk defense.”
Conemaugh Valley led 32-25 after an Emma Grecek basket in the third quarter. But the Vikings closed on an 11-1 run to lead 36-33 entering the final quarter.
Blacklick Valley tallied six points in the final 1:33 of the third.
“This year has been so screwed up,” Price said of the pandemic-adjusted schedule. You play so many games in a row. You know what the other team is going to do but you can’t practice against it.
“We endured. I’ve got to give Conemaugh Valley credit. They played hard. We came out on top. It was a big win getting ready for the playoffs.”
