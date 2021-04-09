The Johnstown Tomahawks have been so good at home this season that even after the final round of Friday night’s overtime shootout, fans probably still expected a miracle finish.
But there was no erasing the Maryland Black Bears’ valiant third-period comeback to force overtime.
After a scoreless overtime period, the Black Bears tallied the lone goal of the shootout in the fifth round and beat the Tomahawks 3-2 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
“When you have a lead and give it up under 5 minutes left in the third and ultimately lose the game, it’s not a good one,” Johnstown coach Mike Letizia said after his team’s home record went to 19-1-2. “It’s a much different type of game than we’ve seen the last couple of weeks.
“Maryland does a good job of clogging things up, playing the game tight and limiting your opportunities. The goals were harder to come by today.”
The first-place Tomahawks still gained a point in the East Division standings and now are 30-7-5 with 65 points. Fourth-place Maryland is 17-18-7 with 41 points.
The two teams will meet again at 8 p.m. Saturday at the War Memorial.
“That’s a playoff type of game when there is limited ice out there,” Letizia said. “They did a good job of keeping things on the outside and clogging the middle of the ice.
“It makes it a little bit more difficult to find action.”
The Tomahawks broke a scoreless tie as Holt Oliphant got the puck out of the defensive zone and veteran Anthony Mastromonica had an open path to the net with his team skating short-handed.
Mastromonica beat Hannes Kollen with a move in front to net his 15th goal of the season and put the ‘Hawks up 1-0 at 12:34 of the first period.
“He’s been playing very well,” Letizia said. “Mastro’s been a horse for us. He’s had a great stretch of games here. Obviously getting that shorty was big, but we’ve got to finish it off.”
Neither team scored in the second period even though the Tomahawks posted an 11-5 shots advantage.
“We got some shots. I don’t know how Grade A they were,” Letizia said.
Maryland’s Grady Freidman tied the game 2:18 into the third period by knocking in a rebound. Luke Mountain assisted to make it 1-all.
Johnstown’s John Gelatt converted on a power play 11:06 into the third to give the Tomahawks a 2-1 lead. Will Margel passed from the left-wing circle to the low slot to set up the goal.
Oliphant also assisted.
But once again, Maryland tied the score via Jude Kurtas’ backhanded attempt in tight capped a push by the Black Bears at 14:47.
“They stuck with it. They started throwing pucks to the net,” Letizia said. “They were able to find one off a stick, off a redirection. It changed direction on Graz. He played a great game.”
Johnstown goaltender Josh Graziano stopped 24 of 27 shots during regulation and overtime. He turned aside the first four shootout attempts until Conor Cole netted the eventual game-winner.
Maryland goaltender Kollen stopped 25 shots in regulation and OT, and he turned aside all five Tomahawks shootout attempts.
“It’s a grinding game,” Letizia said “At that point of the game you’ve got to make sure you’re taking care of the puck.
“The goalies exchanged saves.
“Unfortunately, they were able to squeak one by.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
