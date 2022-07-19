FARGO, N.D. – A Junior champion at 126 pounds was literally decided in the final second on Tuesday at the U.S. Marine Corps Junior and 16-Under National Wrestling Championships inside the FargoDome.
Bishop McCort Catholic High School rising junior Mason Gibson took down New Jersey’s Luke Stanich with less than a tick left in the second period to cap off a thrilling 7-6 freestyle victory to earn his second national title in Fargo.
“It feels amazing,” said Gibson, who won a Greco-Roman national title and finished third in freestyle in 2021.
“Coming back from an injury and going from third place last year to winning it this year feels great and shows all the hard work I have been putting in since last year at Fargo.”
Gibson, a Cornell University commit, trailed late in the second period, but netted two takedowns in timely fashion to earn a spot atop the podium. His final takedown was challenged by Stanich, but review confirmed the call on the mat and awarded the title to Gibson.
“I never let off the gas, kept my cool and continued to wrestle every second of the match,” Gibson described his strategy against the 2022 New Jersey runner-up. “He looked at the clock and stopped at the last second. I was there ready to take him down and I did right at the very end. Overall, I just never quit and dug down deep to get the win.”
Gibson, who was a 2021 PIAA Class 2A silver medalist and missed the 2021-22 scholastic season due to a knee injury, finished with a perfect 7-0 record. Gibson outscored his opponents 80-25.
“Mason wrestled better than he ever has,” Bishop McCort coach and Gibson’s uncle Bill Bassett said. “This weekend was the best version ever of Mason Gibson. Mason is the only Junior to win a freestyle title this year from Pennsylvania.”
Gibson went ahead with a takedown with 2:15 left in the first period. Stanich answered with two takedowns to close out the first period and lead 4-2.
In the second, Gibson got a takedown with 1:03 remaining to force a 4-all. Stanich replied with a takedown 22 seconds later to lead 6-4.
Despite trailing late, Gibson did not lose faith.
“Keep on wrestling and pushing the pace,” Gibson said. “I knew if I kept going until the very last second, I was going to win. I was not too worried at the end because at wrestling, we train and do a lot of those types of situations, and I was ready to get after it when I was losing.”
Having won a national title in both freestyle and Greco-Roman, Gibson displayed his versatility in the two disciplines.
“I believe wrestling is wrestling,” Gibson said. “I train a lot more freestyle than Greco, but I love Greco. I throw a little bit of Greco in at practice whenever I can. They go hand in hand with each other. I definitely picked it up in the freestyle portion of it. I wanted the title this year and I was not going to stop until I got it. Now it is time to go win a Greco title.”
Gibson begins his journey for a Greco-Roman title on Thursday in Fargo.
“More confidence, for sure, but Greco is more of my thing, so I am just going to do what I always do and have fun and let it all fly,” Gibson said of how Tuesday’s victory could help him later in the week.
In the 16-Under freestyle division, Bishop McCort rising freshman Bo Bassett (9-2) dropped a 6-4 decision to Pennsylvania’s Gauge Botero in the 120-pound third-place bout on Monday. Bassett edged Bishop McCort teammate Sam Herring 5-2 in the consolation semifinals. Herring (6-3) finished in sixth place after losing 14-4 to Kentucky’s Jordyn Raney.
Three Bishop McCort grapplers became All-Americans.
At 120 in the 16-Under division, Bishop McCort’s Melvin Miller went 4-2, and Crimson Crusher Jackson Butler finished 1-2. Bishop McCort’s Owen McMullen compiled a 2-2 mark at 152. Penn Cambria rising junior Trent Hoover went 3-2 at 138. Chestnut Ridge’s Dom Deputy recorded a 4-2 record at 100.
Pennsylvania defeated California 223-212 in team points over the course of the event.
At the Junior freestyle level, Chestnut Ridge rising sophomore Easton Mull went 2-2 at 113.
