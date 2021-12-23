JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Bishop McCort Catholic erupted for four second-period goals in a span of less than two minutes Thursday night against Richland to break open a tie game and give Crimson Crushers coach John Bradley his 400th career win in a 5-2 Laurel Mountain Hockey League triumph over the Rams at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
“When Galen (Head) asked me to take over the program for him, I never thought I’d be here to get 400 wins,” said Bradley, who is in his 26th season. “My goal was just to not mess things up, because it was a successful program.
“We’ve been fortunate to win some state titles (1997, 1999) and some Penguin Cups (1997, 1999, 2005, 2018).
“We work hard, try to do things right, and get people to become better players.
“Our goal is to make good men out of these guys, have them become good dads, good husbands, and benefit the community in some way.”
Richland celebrated its program’s 30th anniversary before the game.
The Crimson Crushers improved to 8-1 on the year, with Lukas Cascino netting two goals and adding a pair of assists to pace the McCort offense. Goaltender Nikita Volski turned aside 22 of 24 Richland shots to earn the win in net.
Despite Richland (4-6) controlling the pace of play in the early going and outshooting McCort 10-2 in the opening minutes, the Crushers got on the board first when Cascino chipped in a shot at 4:20 of the first on an assist from Maverick Baker.
The Rams subsequently cashed in their second power-play opportunity of the night later in the period, getting the equalizer on Gavin Lafferty’s goal at 11:13 on a feed from Tanner Pfeil.
“I thought we started pedal down,” said Richland coach J.J. Vasilko. “We played strong for the better part of the first period, but you can’t let a team like McCort off the mat, and they did what they do.”
The Crimson Crushers’ momentum-shifting surge began at 9:38 of the second period when Matthew Ribb- lett put home the go-ahead goal, with Cascino and Brennan Karalfa picking up assists on the play.
Just 12 seconds later, Cascino buried his second goal of the night on an assist by Jack Esch to make it 3-1.
“We started off slow, and we needed to pick it up,” said Cascino. “That’s what we did in the second period.”
Brady Dolgas fired in a shot from the right circle at the 10:52 mark on assists from Samuel Treager and Baker, and it took only 24 seconds for Karalfa to make it 5-1 after assists from Cascino and Ribblett.
“If you slack off on defense, they’re going to put the puck in the net,” said Vasilko. “They ate us alive in the second period.”
The Crushers outshot the Rams 17-3 in the decisive frame.
“We started out missing the net, shooting wide, and not getting the puck deep,” Bradley said. “The guys picked it up and started playing our hockey.
“We started moving our feet, moving our legs, and capitalized.”
In the third period, Richland was able to outshoot McCort 11-7, but the lone tally of the frame came when Ty Stawarz deflected Aidan Thomas’s blast from the point past Volski to pull the Rams within 5-2 at 10:03.
Connor Bethmann also picked up an assist on the power-play goal.
“We’ve got to do some work on our penalty kill,” said Bradley. “But this was a good win. Now we can enjoy a little break, spend some time with our families and get back to it into the next year with hopefully everybody healthy and see where it takes us.”
