JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Bishop McCort Catholic High School hockey team had trailed throughout much of a PIHL Class 2A Penguins Cup quarterfinal game against Greater Latrobe on Tuesday night.
Down by a goal in the third period, the Crimson Crushers saw an opportunity that Bishop McCort senior forward Brennan Karalfa and his linemates didn’t squander.
Karalfa took a pass from Xavier Lieb and pushed the puck past Greater Latrobe goaltender J.M. Krajc with the Crimson Crushers skating on a five-minute major power play 9:27 into the final period.
Karalfa’s goal tied the game at 1-all. Ivan Safranov scored 2:48 into overtime to give Bishop McCort Catholic a 2-1 comeback victory and a spot in next week’s semifinals.
“After the second period, we came in the locker room and we all were a little down even though we were only down by one goal,” Karalfa said. “We knew we still had a chance. Our coaches brought us up. They were like, ‘Guys, it’s a playoff game. You still have a chance.’
“That five-minute power play gave us a lot of opportunities. My teammate Xavier (Lieb) gave me a nice pass in front and I was just there to finish it.”
The third-seeded Crimson Crushers (15-7-0) will meet second-seeded South Fayette (16-3-2) in the Penguins Cup semifinal round at Robert Morris University’s Island Sports Center at 9 p.m. next Tuesday.
Greater Latrobe, with 14 seniors on its roster, closed an 11-8 season that included two previous wins over Bishop McCort (12-0 and 7-2).
“They’re a well-coached team,” Bishop McCort coach Art McQuillan said. “They have a lot of seniors. We knew they were going to play from start to finish. We expected that. It wasn’t a surprise.”
The Wildcats netted the only goal through two periods, as Peyton Myers converted on a five-on-three power-play opportunity 6:43 into the contest. Louis Amattucci had an assist.
The Crimson Crushers had multiple solid scoring opportunities in the second period. Neither team scored a goal in the middle frame.
Bishop McCort created a two-man rush, but Latrobe goaltender J.M. Krajc (22 saves) stopped Lukas Cascino’s shot in tight. Lieb and Safranov later had a two-on-one chance, but Krajc made another big save.
Bishop McCort netminder Hleb Subach (23 saves) made a stop on a Dylan Morris shot to keep the deficit at one goal.
Greater Latrobe had two more man-advantages in the second and four power-play opportunities through two periods.
“We had four or five Grade-A chances through two periods and didn’t connect,” McQuillan said, “but we didn’t get frustrated. We stuck with it.
“We talked to the kids in the room after the second and said, ‘We’re one shot away and momentum will be wearing red and gold.’ ”
The Crimson Crushers grabbed that momentum after Greater Latrobe’s Morris was whistled for a five-minute major facemask penalty. Both teams played solid defense throughout the contest and each goaltender often was phenomenal.
The power play was pivotal in each team’s scoring a regulation goal.
“We were kind of knocking on the door all game,” said Bishop McCort assistant coach Dmitri Tarabrin, the former Johns- town Chiefs forward. “This game has been determined on special teams. They scored on a five-on-three. We scored on a five-on-four.
“This is truly playoff hockey,” Tarabrin added. “The guys at the start may have been a little bit nervous on both sides. As the game progressed, we gained a little bit of confidence. There really was no panic on the bench. Everybody maintained their composure.”
Karalfa agreed, and he noted a win is a win.
“Regular season, the wins can be 7-1, 6-1, but in playoffs, it’s usually the one-goal game,” Karalfa said. “Our team has to be prepared to grind it out, even if it’s not the prettiest win.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
