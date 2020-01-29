Bishop McCort Catholic scored the game’s first four goals and used a relentless defense to limit Chartiers Valley’s opportunities throughout a PIHL game at 1st Summit Arena on Tuesday.
When the Colts rallied to close the gap in the third period, the Crimson Crushers netted a pair of goals 22 seconds apart to secure a 7-3 victory in front of a solid Senior Night crowd.
“It’s a great feeling with all the support and everybody coming out,” said Crimson Crushers senior defenseman Will Miller, who had a goal and three assists.
“We played our hearts out. It was a great team game. It’s always fun to have a good game in front of everybody.”
Sophomore Adis Ultanbekov had four goals for the 11-2-1 Crimson Crushers, while Brady Veney and Bryce Bair had one apiece.
Senior goaltender Cole Bradley made 19 saves as Bishop McCort Catholic outshot Chartiers Valley 56-22.
“We’re getting to that point of the season where we’ve got to start good and finish even better,” Bishop McCort coach John Bradley said.
“These seniors have had an opportunity to play for a state title. They won a Penguin Cup and got to play at the USA High School Nationals. We’ve got some quality kids,” he added. “They’ve earned that right. It was great that we had a great crowd to come out. I thought right off the get go we were ready to play.”
Ultanbekov scored a pair of first-period goals to give the Crimson Crushers a 2-0 lead. Miller assisted on the first goal on the power play 4:20 into the period.
Ultanbekov had an unassisted goal at 7:27. Bishop McCort Catholic outshot Chartiers Valley 21-3 in the first period.
“Coach always says just play up, keep them to the outside,” said Miller, who had an unassisted goal 38 seconds into the middle period. “Cole Bradley had a great game in net. There is nothing more we can ask for.”
Ultanbekov had his hat trick goal at 6:48 of the second to make it 4-0.
Chartiers Valley’s Braidon Mangan pulled his team within 4-1 at 8:29. Jax Fedor had an assist.
Veney was credited with an unassisted goal after a battle in front of the net at 10:22 to make it 5-1 through two periods.
“We’re trying to get pucks to the net. It’s tough to score goals in this league,” Coach Bradley said. “Some of the goals that we got were off of second and third rebounds. Some of their goals were on rebounds.
“That’s the way you’ve got to play in order to go far in the playoffs,” Bradley said. “You’ve got to take care of your own zone.”
Chartiers Valley (8-5-3) got back into the game with goals by Luke Vaughn at 3:28 and Ryan Kantner at 8:30 to close within 5-3 in the third.
But the Crimson Crushers tallied two goals 22 seconds apart.
“It’s huge,” Miller said of the two-goal surge. “Coach always talks about keeping the momentum going. We lost it a little bit. But the momentum swings and we got it back.”
Ultanbekov scored his fourth of the game with the teams skating 4-on-4 at 10:54, and Bair netted a power-play tally at 11:16.
“We knew they weren’t just going to pack in and not come out for the third period,” Coach Bradley said. “They have played in two or three overtime games. We knew they were going to give us a fight for 51 minutes.
“The key to a good team is they wake us up a little bit and we came back with a jab. Any life they had, we took it out of them in a hurry.”
