Hockey
High School
PIHL
Bishop McCort Catholic 5, Armstrong 3: The Crimson Crushers netted three third-period goals to defeat Armstrong in a key PIHL Class 2A contest at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Each team is 7-2-0 and has 14 points in the standings after the Bishop McCort Catholic victory.
Xavier Lieb had a goal and three assists for the Crushers. Mykyta Yalovy, Timur Naletov, Lukas Cascino and Brennan Karalfa each had goals for Bishop McCort Catholic.
Jameson Yackmack had two goals and Chase Hough had a goal for Armstrong.
Crimson Crushers goaltender Hleb Subach had 34 saves on 37 shots. Armstrong’s Dylan Morris stopped 25 of 30 shots he faced.
Bishop McCort Catholic netted three third-period goals on special teams. The Crushers went 2 for 10 with the man-advantage and had power-play goals by Yalovyi and Lieb. Karalfa scored short-handed.
Basketball
High School Girls
Tuesday
Johnstown Christian 46, Blair County Christian 33: In Hollsopple, 23 points from Unity Miller boosted the Blue Jays to their first victory as they topped the Bobcats. Allison Burkey’s 10 points followed Miller’s lead.
Gabriella Dull’s 18 points and 13 more from Lydia Hileman paced Blair County Christian.
River Valley 72, Bishop McCort Catholic 62: The Panthers’ Ava Persichetti poured in 31 points while teammate Abby Pynas followed with 22 in a win over the host Crimson Crushers.
Bishop McCort’s Gianna Gallucci and Bria Bair each scored 22 points, with Bair grabbing 11 rebounds and picking up five steals.
Shade 59, Blacklick Valley 57 (OT): In Nanty Glo, Jenna Muha tallied 40 points, 23 rebounds, nine steals and also registered five blocks as the Panthers clipped the Vikings in a thriller.
Shade rallied from six points down at the start of the fourth quarter to force overtime, where it outscored Blacklick Valley 10-8. Muha netted nine of her team’s 14 points in the fourth while Hailee Chapman led the guests in overtime with five points.
Kristin Szymusiak’s 18 points topped the Vikings, who saw Kaydence Killiger and Tressa Faula post 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Turkeyfoot Valley 65, Ferndale 60 (OT): The host Rams posted a 22-15 fourth-quarter scoring advantage to force overtime and then outscored the Yellow Jackets 11-6 in the extra session to win.
Ava Hair scored 24 points for Turkeyfoot Valley, including 12 in the fourth quarter and three in overtime. Shyanne Schur had 14 points, with 10 in the final quarter and OT combined.
Angelina Wagner had a game-high 30 points for Ferndale, making nine field goals and 12 free throws.
Forest Hills 66, Central Cambria 39: In Sidman, Olivia McLeary scored 17 points and Alexis Henderson netted 10 points and had seven rebounds, as the Rangers defeated the visiting Red Devils.
Aubrey Ruddek led Central Cambria with 11 points and nine rebounds.
Conemaugh Township 49, Rockwood 37: In Davidsville, a 16-point, eight-rebound night from the Indians’ Mya Poznanski led the way in a season-opening win over the Rockets. Maeve Cullen and Ava Byer (seven rebounds) each scored 11 for Conemaugh Township, while Jenna Brenneman yanked down eight boards.
Izzy Haer’s 12 points paced Rockwood.
Windber 51, Meyersdale 32: In Windber, Shannon Tokarsky had 14 points, including four 3-pointers, as the Ramblers beat the visiting Red Raiders.
Kaylie Gaye had 11 points for 2-2 Windber.
Zoe Hetz and Marcella Dupre each scored six points to pace 0-2 Meyersdale.
Monday
Cambria Heights 37, Windber 36: In Windber, Sienna Kirsch’s 19 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals led the Highlanders as they squeaked past the Ramblers. Gracey Vinglish added 11 points for Cambria Heights, which outscored Windber 9-7 in the fourth quarter to pull off the victory.
Kaylie Gaye’s 16 points paced the Ramblers, who led by a point entering the fourth thanks to an 11-6 edge in third-quarter scoring.
Belleville Mennonite 29, Johnstown Christian 18: In Hollsopple, 15 points from Sonya Yoder and 12 more from Karina Renno helped the Thunder as they topped the host Blue Jays.
Johnstown Christian’s Unity Miller tallied 15 points.
High School Boys
Tuesday
Northern Garrett 68, Salisbury-Elk Lick 53: Kellen Hinebaugh scored 21 points, Ethan Sebolt had 15, and Easton Rhoten scored 14 as the visiting Huskies beat the Elks.
Lance Jones had 21 points for Salisbury-Elk Lick and Daulton Sellers netted 17.
Blair County Christian 50, Johnstown Christian 30: In Hollsopple, Aidan Dull’s 23 points lifted the Bobcats as they powered past the Blue Jays. Caedmon Dull and Ealor Burket each notched 10 points in the victory.
Johnstown Christian’s Jeremiah Taylor scored 16 points.
Monday
Purchase Line 43, Ferndale 40: Andrew Beer scored 19 points, and Joe Lamar added 10 points as the visiting Red Dragons edged the Yellow Jackets.
Noah Hendershot scored 10 points to lead the Yellow Jackets.
Greensburg Central Catholic 87, Ligonier Valley 39: In Greensburg, a 25-2 bulge in first-quarter scoring put the Centurions well on their way to a blowout victory over the Rams. Franco Alvarez led Greensburg Central Catholic with 22 points, while Tyree Turner pitched in 12 more.
Ligonier Valley’s Jimmy Pleskovitch poured in a dozen points in the loss.
Belleville Mennonite 61, Johnstown Christian 23: In Hollsopple, Mitchell Kauffman’s 23 points led the way for the Thunder as they rumbled past the Blue Jays. Belleville Mennonite also received 15 points from Quinn Renno and 14 points from Evan Crosson in the road victory.
Johnstown Christian’s Jeremiah Taylor netted 11 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.