JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Defending District 6 Class 1A champion Bishop McCort Catholic traditionally has been a baseball team eager to take what opponents give the Crimson Crushers.
Thursday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point proved that point as Bishop McCort hosted city rival Greater Johnstown in a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference contest.
The Trojans potentially could have had a clean inning in the bottom of the first, but a couple misplayed pop ups in foul territory extended the inning, and the Crimson Crushers pounced on the opportunity with a four-run first to set the tone.
Two more runs in the second, another in the third and a five-run fourth combined to give Bishop McCort Catholic a 12-0 victory over Greater Johnstown in five innings.
“We spoiled a lot of pitches and drew some walks. We ran the bases extremely well,” said Bishop McCort Catholic coach Chris Pfeil, whose team evened its record at 1-1. “We were able to take advantage of some of their mistakes, but we were also able to get some extra bases and continue to put pressure on them.”
Greater Johnstown slipped to 0-2 with two mercy-rule losses.
“When you give any team in this conference six or seven outs an inning, bad things are going to happen,” Trojans coach Kerry Pfeil said. “We complicated that by leaving our pitchers out there too long by not getting those outs. They got a little bit worn down in the cold. We walked people and they took advantage of it.
“Any pitcher will tell you it becomes a lot easier to pitch when you’ve got somebody behind you,” Kerry Pfeil added. “You’re keeping your pitch count between 12 and 18 pitches an inning. When you start to extend that to 39, 25, it’s hard to stay focused.”
Bishop McCort junior pitcher Mason Pfeil tossed five innings, allowing one hit while striking out eight, walking none and hitting two batters.
Junior center fielder Brock Beppler had a hit, two walks, a sacrifice fly and three RBIs for the Crimson Crushers. Junior third baseman Cooper Stigers doubled, scored twice and drove in a pair.
“Brock Beppler had a double and three RBIs and did a great job at the plate for us. Cooper Stigers had a double and two RBIs,” Chris Pfeil said. “Those guys pushed those runs across when we needed it.”
Greater Johnstown’s Jayden Caban had his team’s lone hit, a leadoff singe in the second inning.
Bishop McCort Catholic had seven stolen bases and moved up other runners on wild pitches and passed balls.
“If we’re going to be competitive, we’ve got to play clean,” Greater Johnstown’s Kerry Pfeil said. “On top of playing clean, we’ve got to throw strikes. It’s early in the year with the hitting.
“To be competitive, you’ve got to be able to stop people from moving around the bases, and we just haven’t been able to do that yet. We’ll figure it out.”
The city rivalry again featured the Pfeil brothers managing against each other. Mason Pfeil, a three-year starter, had another solid mound outing. This time, his younger brother, freshman Grady, was part of the varsity team.
“I love this rivalry. Today was a little bit extra special, coaching against my brother and now both of my nephews,” Kerry Pfeil said.
“Not having my own kids, they’re the closest thing I have to having kids. It was a special moment to see Grady out on the field with Mason. I’m proud of them. They work for everything they get.”
