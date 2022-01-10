JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Not even a 20-point lead entering the fourth quarter of Monday’s girls basketball clash at Bishop McCort Catholic High School had the hosts feeling secure, their coach said.
While that Crimson Crushers advantage never fully evaporated, the hosts did allow a late 17-0 run by Forest Hills before hanging on for a 73-66 victory.
Bishop McCort (8-1), which led for all but a few moments early in the first and third quarters, rattled home five 3-pointers in the third quarter to build a 65-45 lead. Even then, Crimson Crushers coach John Hahn wasn’t counting on that edge holding during the fourth quarter – not against a Rangers team which was unbeaten heading into Monday.
“We talked about it halftime. ‘It’s going to be a game of runs. We’re going to have our run and they’re going to have their run,’ ” Hahn said. “That’s a good team. (They were) undefeated for a reason. When we meet, it’s always like this.”
A slight defensive adjustment helped Forest Hills fluster Bishop McCort late, repeatedly forcing turnovers that led to transition buckets. The Rangers managed to pull within two points, at 68-66, as Lexi Koeck notched nine of her 26 points in the fourth quarter, while Remi Smith tallied eight of her 18 total points during the fevered rally.
“We just said at the end of the third quarter, ‘We still have a chance. You’ve just gotta believe in yourselves,’ ” Forest Hills coach Carol Cecere said. “Arissa Britt, she puts that motor on and went in there and caused problems. Remi is longer than people think she is. We were right there.”
After a Koeck 3-pointer cut the Crimson Crushers’ lead to 65-62, Gianna Gallucci stopped the Rangers’ run with a trey of her own from the wing to push the lead to six. Forest Hills' Smith hit back-to-back field goals to make it 68-66 before a charge called on Koeck – drawn by Bailey Shriver – negated a game-tying basket.
Bishop McCort's Bria Bair followed up by hitting a shot from the floor, and Lexi Martin converted a conventional 3-point play to set the final with 10 seconds remaining.
The Rangers (7-1) opened the third quarter on a 7-0 run, as Smith and Koeck each had buckets before a Lexi Henderson trey gave Forest Hills a 40-39 lead. A triple from Cami Beppler gave the lead back to Bishop McCort, which stormed ahead by scoring 26 of the game’s next 31 points, as Beppler hit two 3-pointers and Gallucci, Martin and Ally Stephens each had one.
On almost every Bishop McCort long ball during that run, an assist from Shriver set up the shooter.
“She knows who’s open and who can shoot,” Hahn said of Shriver. “She doesn’t shoot enough and we’re working on that, but she sees the floor so well. The person who she feels is going to shoot the ball, that’s who ends up with it.”
Martin’s 23 points led the Crimson Crushers, who also received 19 points from Gallucci and 17 boards from Bair.
Koeck had 10 rebounds to go with her game-high 26 points, while Smith totaled eight steals. Henderson tallied 12 points, all on 3-pointers, for Forest Hills.
The teams played at a spirited pace during the first quarter, as each side hit three 3-pointers over the opening 8 minutes, ending with Bishop McCort holding a 24-21 edge. Neither team truly took charge in the second, as Bishop McCort held a 39-33 lead at intermission.
