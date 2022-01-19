JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Bishop McCort Catholic High School girls basketball program began Wednesday night with a couple milestones within reach.
The Crimson Crushers closed a gritty Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference contest against rival Westmont Hilltop concerned about only one result – a 52-49 comeback victory over the upset-minded Hilltoppers.
“We’ve been working on mental toughness,” Bishop McCort Catholic coach John Hahn said. “You’ve got to play all 32 minutes.”
The Crimson Crushers improved to 9-1 with an 8-0 LHAC record. Westmont Hilltop is 5-4 overall, 4-2 in the conference.
Bishop McCort Catholic standout senior guard Lexi Martin scored six points and is only seven away from the 1,000-point milestone.
Junior inside presence Bria Bair had 11 rebounds to surpass 500 career boards (503) and added 12 points.
The prospect of perhaps reaching two standards in one night probably pleased the home fans on Wednesday, but Hahn and his players made the late rally their priority.
“I said, ‘The W is the most important thing,’” Hahn said. “‘We need a stop. We need a shot.’ Then, Lexi said the same thing to the team. ‘Let’s just go get the win.’”
Westmont trailed 29-20 at halftime, but received a spark after freshman playmaker Christiana Gordon returned to the lineup in the second half. Gordon had three fouls in the opening 3 minutes of the game and went to the bench.
In the third quarter, she tallied eight of her team-high 14 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
“She’s a great player, a great kid,” Westmont Hilltop coach Brittany Eisenhuth said of Gordon. “She’s an athlete. She’s a gamer.
“She knew that when she came back into the game, she had to make a difference.”
Bishop McCort held a 39-38 lead entering the fourth quarter.
The Hilltoppers went on an 8-1 spurt to lead 46-41 with 3:14 remaining after junior Ella Brawley scored.
Beth Buettner converted a traditional three-point play with 1:15 left to give the Hilltoppers a four-point advantage, 49-45.
“That’s how we know how to play basketball,” Eisenhuth said. “Basically, it just came down to the last minute and a half. We didn’t take care of it. Throughout the game, we knew against their press we had to take care of the basketball.
“Turnovers are our biggest kryptonite.”
The Crushers talllied the final seven points of the game.
Senior Bailey Shriver (13 points) made a huge 3-pointer at 1:03 to pull McCort within 49-48.
After Westmont missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw situation, Shriver scored to give the Crushers a 50-49 lead with 31.6 on the clock. She was fouled but missed the free throw.
Sophomore Gianna Gallucci (game-high 15 points) scored off the rebound to give the Crushers a three-point lead with 26.8 showing.
“They’re a great basketball team across the table,” Eisenhuth said. “Lexi was going for 1,000. They were going through all kinds of milestones.
“That’s why I’m so impressed with my girls because they played against such good competition. They’re still unbeaten in the Laurel Highlands. They’re the No. 1 team and they’ve got the target on their back every night. Much respect to their team. They played the whole game.”
Both coaches praised Bair, who was injured in the closing minutes and helped off the court.
“She’s just been great all year long. She’s steady on the boards,” Hahn said.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
