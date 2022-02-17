Lexi Martin was a spectator when Bishop McCort Catholic girls basketball coach John Hahn reached a milestone victory five years ago.
On Thursday night, the Crimson Crushers senior guard did more than watch as Hahn collected his 400th victory in his 22nd season as head coach.
Martin netted 15 points, made 10 steals and had seven assists as Bishop McCort Catholic beat visiting Penn Cambria 57-44 in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference semifinal round.
“I’m so proud of him. I watched him get his 300th win when I was in eighth grade,” Martin said, referring to a 57-42 victory at Altoona on Jan. 25, 2017. “He keeps us motivated all the time. He makes us work.
“We just want to get there – the furthest we can.”
The Crimson Crushers earned a title-game spot opposite of Bedford, which defeated host Forest Hills in Thursday’s other semifinal. The championship will be Saturday at Central Cambria High School.
Hahn is 400-168, including this season’s 21-2 record.
After the game, the Bishop McCort student section packed the seats under the basket while displaying a large sign to congratulate Hahn, who graciously posed for photographs.
A 10-minute tribute video then played on the new video board on the wall adjacent to the home bench.
“This school just means so much to me,” an emotional Hahn said after the ceremony.
“I put three kids through this school. The only school I ever wanted to coach at was Bishop McCort. They gave me the opportunity.
“I just love it here. I just love these girls. Every year some move on, I get some new ones and fall in love with them.”
Hahn shared the credit with his assistants Christy Hajjar and Don McIntosh as well as the Crimson Crushers’ athletic program.
“I didn’t expect anything like this,” Hahn said as fans continued to congratulate him as they exited the gym. “You’ve got the old folks saying, ‘I’m old.’ To get to 400 wins, you’ve got to get old. I’ve just been fortunate that the girls come up and make plays. We’re consistent.”
Bailey Shriver had 10 points and five assists for the Crimson Crushers, who led 15-12 after one quarter and 28-16 at halftime. Bria Bair had 15 rebounds.
The Crimson Crushers made four 3-point field goals in the opening 2:21 of the third quarter to lead 42-18 after a Shriver bomb at 5:39.
But Penn Cambria battled back to 46-32 after three quarters. Daijah Lilly had 12 points and eight rebounds to pace the Panthers (16-7). Bailey O’Donnell had eight points.
“They came out in the third and caught fire,” Penn Cambria coach Keith Saleme said. “That was the difference in the game.
“We got punched right in the mouth. I told my girls, ‘Listen, we’ve got two options. We can quit right now or we can dig our heels in and get after them and make them earn this victory.’
“I was proud of the way late in the third and into the fourth quarter how we responded to that.”
The Panthers’ coach appreciated Hahn’s milestone.
“It’s awesome,” Saleme said. “This guy has dedicated how many years of his life to doing this? To achieve that, honestly, I just want to congratulate him.
“He deserves it all. He’s always been a class act win or lose. He’s good for the game.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
