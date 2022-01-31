SIDMAN, Pa. – Even after his team built a 12-point advantage in the opening quarter, Bishop McCort Catholic High School girls basketball coach John Hahn braced for the Forest Hills comeback.
Sure enough, the Rangers managed to catch and even pass the Crimson Crushers on the scoreboard in a marquee Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference matchup on Monday night, but Bishop McCort didn’t relent.
Junior Bria Bair tallied 15 points and 12 rebounds, sophomore Gianna Gallucci netted 13 of her 18 points in the third quarter and senior Lexi Martin added 12 points and eight boards in a 63-53 Crimson Crushers' victory.
“We knew it would be a good game against a tough team,” Hahn said after Bishop McCort completed a season sweep of a Rangers squad that has won seven straight District 6 crowns. “This has kind of turned into our rivalry.
“The way the Laurel Highlands is going, I think maybe we have a game separation now. We have three games left this week.”
Bishop McCort Catholic is 14-1 with a 13-0 mark in the LHAC. Forest Hills is 13-4 overall, 11-2 in the conference.
“The beginning of the game, they came out making shots and we weren’t hitting shots,” Forest Hills coach Carol Cecere said. “I thought we answered back pretty well. Lexi Henderson got hot and kept us in the game there. I thought we couldn’t finish sometimes around the basket tonight.”
Forest Hills senior Remi Smith nearly completed a triple-double with 21 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Alexis Henderson made five 3-pointers and 16 points for the Rangers.
“It is a great matchup,” Cecere said. “I wish we could have got them here. Maybe we’ll see them again. Two tough teams.”
Bishop McCort built first-quarter leads of 14-3 after a Bair 3-pointer, and 17-5 when Gallucci converted a traditional three-point play at 2:54.
“We know what we’re getting into with this game. We played them the first time and had the lead going into the fourth quarter and we lost it,” Bair said of a Jan. 10 game the Crushers eventually won 73-66. “We knew it was going to be a challenging game.”
Forest Hills closed on a 10-2 run, with Henderson netting three 3-pointers in the frame. Bishop McCort's lead shrunk to 19-15 after one.
“Henderson, we worked at practice, do not help off of her. Stay with her with hands up,” Hahn said. “The girl is a shooter.
“Remi Smith is as good as there is,” the Crushers coach added. “She wants to drive. She’d rather drive than shoot the 3.”
Forest Hills outscored McCort 10-5 in the second quarter to lead 25-24 at halftime.
The Crimson Crushers used a 20-14 advantage in the third to lead 44-39 entering the final eight minutes.
In the fourth quarter, the teams forged ties at 44, 46 and 51-all. Bishop McCort’s Cameron Beppler made two key 3-pointers during the final quarter.
Bair had six rebounds and four points in the fourth.
“I know my job on the team is to get rebounds and my points will come if I get them,” Bair said. “My job is just to get the rebounds so I work hard to get them. I just try my best.”
