The Bishop McCort Catholic and Richland High School girls basketball teams both are seeking answers during an unpredictable LHAC season.
The veteran Crimson Crushers learned this week how to shake off the effects of a 10-day pause related to COVID-19 pandemic guidelines.
“It’s so hard to keep your momentum going,” said Bishop McCort Catholic coach John Hahn, after his 7-2 team pulled away in the final minutes of a 69-64 victory over the host Rams on Thursday. “I was scared to come here to play tonight. This is a nice team. They played Forest Hills tough, and he doesn’t have many subs.”
A young Rams squad continued to adapt to the loss of five players to injury while implementing the systems of new head coach Greg Burke. Underdog Richland had only seven players on the floor on Thursday.
“They play hard,” Burke said after his Rams slipped to 2-6 despite the solid effort. “For what we have when it comes to lack of numbers, the inexperience we have, and learning a new system. ... I put a lot on them and have a high expectation for them.
“They continued to claw back no matter how much McCort got up,” Burke added. “It was uncaused turnovers or untimely turnovers or just missed open shots that we have to take advantage of. They haven’t been in that scenario as a basketball team. I’m proud of our effort. We’re so close to getting a win, or breaking a game open.”
Bishop McCort Catholic’s junior tandem of Bailey Shriver (23 points, six rebounds) and Lexi Martin (20 points, five rebounds) combined for 43 points and 11 boards.
Senior Ally Diamond (13 rebounds, 10 points) and sophomore Bria Bair (10 rebounds) teamed for 23 of the Crushers’ 37 rebounds.
“We were on the (COVID-19 related) pause, and we’ve only played Bishop Carroll,” Hahn said of a 56-51 win on Monday. “Our legs are just tired. We’re just starting to get back into shape.”
A 5-foot-10 sophomore, Jordyn Kinsey led Richland with 18 points, 14 rebounds and six blocked shots. Senior Mellany Bowser had 14 points.
Rams junior Bella Burke had 13 points, 13 assists and five rebounds despite picking up her third foul with 5:30 left in the second quarter and seeing limited time the rest of the half. Sophomore Laikyn Roman had 13 points, with three 3-pointers.
“Richland shot the ball incredible,” Hahn said. “We know Miss Burke can shoot the ball and play well. The Kinsey girl just takes up so much space.”
Richland led 14-13 with 1:22 left in the first quarter after a Bowser 3-pointer. The Crushers led 16-14 after one quarter as Shriver hit two free throws with no time on the clock.
Bishop McCort pushed the margin to 33-26 at halftime and led 50-46 through three quarters.
The Rams closed within 44-42 on a Burke driving basket with 2:13 left in the third, but Ally Stephens answered to make it 46-42. The back and forth continued.
Richland’s Kinsey hit a free throw to tie the score at 56-all with 3:44 remaining in the fourth. Shriver followed with a 3-pointer and the Crushers never trailed again.
McCort went 8 of 12 on the line in the final quarter to seal the victory.
“That’s a dagger,” Greg Burke said of the Crushers’ answering each Rams’ run. “We came down and missed a layup and then they hit a 3. That’s a sign of a good team. They deserved to win when that stuff happens.
“My biggest thing is I need to change the culture of our basketball team,” he added. “These girls are actually playing very well, but they’re better than they’re playing. My job is to get that out of them and have them understand that.”
