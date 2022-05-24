JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Multiple big plays on defense and outstanding pitching by sophomore Mason Pfeil put Bishop McCort Catholic in position to win in a District 6 Class 1A semifinal contest on Tuesday.
Joe McGowan’s opposite-field single drove in the lone run against Juniata Valley pitcher Bryant Allison in the bottom of the first as the top-seeded Crimson Crushers edged the fourth-seeded Green Hornets 1-0 at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
“Our defense was incredible,” Bishop McCort coach Chris Pfeil said as his team will make its eighth district title game appearance in the past 11 seasons. “Ethan Kasper made a huge play at third base. Brock Beppler tracked a ball in center. Colin Stevens made a great spin and throw to take that double away to lead off the seventh.
“Colby Cannizzaro is a freshman playing shortstop. On a big stage, he made a mistake. He never hung his head. The next play, he turns an unassisted double play, takes the ball himself and throws a perfect strike. All those compounded with a great pitching performance by Mason (Pfeil).”
Bishop McCort Catholic (14-8) will face sixth-seeded Williamsburg in the District 6 1A title game in Altoona. The Blue Pirates upset second-seeded St. Joseph's Catholic Academy 6-5.
The championship game date will be determined by the district once graduation ceremonies of the participating schools in all classifications are considered, Pfeil said.
Juniata Valley (13-8) had its season end in a well-played contest. Green Hornets right-handed pitcher Bryant Allison struck out 12 with no walks and two hit batsmen in a three-hitter. The Crimson Crushers’ lone run was unearned after Cannizzaro reached on a throwing error and Beppler was hit by a pitch ahead of cleanup batter McGowan’s single to right field with one out.
“We talked coming into the postseason that every play is magnified and the plays in the first inning and second inning add up,” Coach Pfeil said. “Today, it was an opportunity in the first inning, and Joe McGowan did what he has done all year for us. He went up with the right approach and drove a ball the other way and was able to get us that lead.”
Opportunities were scarce with both Mason Pfeil and Allison on the artificial mound at the Point.
“I knew their pitcher is a great kid, a great pitcher,” McGowan said. “He was pumping gas all game. I came up there, saw the pitch I liked, took an opposite-field approach. We’ve been working on it all week in practice. It just paid off there.”
Allison, who is committed to Penn State Altoona, struck out three Crimson Crushers in the first and fanned two in the second, third, fourth and fifth before recording one final strikeout in the sixth.
“Work ethic,” Juniata Valley coach Jeff Hensor said of what makes his ace special. “He has a great mental side of pitching. He has the physical ability. He throws strikes and lets the defense play.”
Mason Pfeil had similar success, striking out the side in order in the second and fanning three in the sixth. He recorded single strikeouts in the third, fourth and fifth.
After Nick Morningstar led off the game with a single to left, Pfeil didn’t allow another hit until designated hitter Nathan Soder’s single with one out in the sixth.
“It was incredible. My defense was absolutely outstanding,” said Pfeil, whose curveball was a go-to pitch on Tuesday. “They got me out of some pretty tough spots and I have to give them credit.”
Third baseman Logan Kasper made a diving stab on J.T. Rodkey’s hard grounder in the fourth to prevent an extra-base hit.
“Amazing play,” Mason Pfeil said.
In the sixth inning, Cannizzaro had a one-out throwing error to put Trey Wilson on base. Then, the shortstop turned a double play on Nick Sodmont’s grounder up the middle.
“Hats off to Pfeil. He threw an outstanding game,” Hensor said. “The opportunities we had, they made some great plays in the field.
"That (attempted) double at the end, that was a perfect run situation," Hensor added. "We wanted to be in that situation. The kid makes a play and stops it and puts a throw on a dime. What are you going to do?”
Jake Johnson drove a ball into left-center field to lead off the seventh for the Green Hornets. He attempted to stretch the hit into a double, but left fielder Colin Stevens made the throw to second base to record the out.
“He’s been great all year and we’ve been working on plays like that in practice,” Mason Pfeil said of Stevens. “Just an amazing throw. Great tag. Great execution.”
Cleanup hitter Allison then drove a ball to deep center field that would have been a home run on most high school fields, but Bishop McCort center fielder Brock Beppler ran it down for the second out. Appropriately, Pfeil recorded the final out via strikeout.
“The semifinal round is always crucial because it gives you a shot to play for a state championship,” Coach Pfeil said of the top-two finishers in District 6 1A each advancing to the PIAA tournament. “Now we get the opportunity to go to Altoona and try to put another year on our banner.”
Bishop McCort Catholic has won eight District 6 titles, with the most recent in 2019.
