JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Westmont Hilltop girls volleyball team honored a former student for the first time at Thursday’s Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference match against rival Bishop McCort Catholic.
With plenty of orange symboling leukemia awareness filling the gymnasium, proceeds from the match benefited Sophia‘s Promise, a fund in name of former Westmont Hilltop student Sophia Tuinstra, who passed away because of myelodysplastic syndrome in August 2021.
Bishop McCort garnered a 25-15, 24-26, 25-22, 25-18 victory to avenge a five-set loss to the Hilltoppers on Sept. 7.
“I would say that it was really special to us because she passed just last year, so it’s kind of fresh for everyone,” said Westmont Hilltop senior middle hitter Carissa Krall, who totaled eight kills, six aces and three blocks. “It’s heartfelt and it’s really nice to do something in honor of her.”
Westmont Hilltop used to raise money for former graduate Douglas M. Spangler in the annual Blue Game. Tuinstra’s impact made the team switch courses and honor their former classmate.
“We weren’t very connected to the cause of the Blue Game,” Westmont Hilltop senior Maddie Hoover said. “We were very connected to Sophia with certain clubs and activities through school, so we felt that this was the right thing for us to do.”
“I’m really proud of our seniors for putting tonight together for Sophia,” Hilltoppers coach Denise Nairn said. “The students from McCort and Westmont, all the parents, we’ve gotten so much support from the community. A lot of teachers came, the cheerleaders were here, so everybody came together in support.
“That’s awesome to see in a community.”
The character Tuinstra displayed during her life inspired the change.
“If anyone knew her, she was just such a kind-hearted person and cared for everyone,” Krall said.
Hoover echoed her teammate’s thoughts.
“She was always positive throughout everything,” Hoover said. “Even when she was at the lowest point during her fight, she was never negative about anything.”
Gianna Gallucci led Bishop McCort (8-5) with 40 assists and 14 digs. Starcia Bainey netted 18 kills, and Kate Edwards added 15 kills. Cami Beppler recorded four aces, and Malayna Boring produced 11 digs.
Westmont Hilltop fell to 9-6.
Sidney Pastorek dished out 16 assists, and Leah Petrore netted 20 digs.
“Normally, we’re a very strong receiving and defensive team,” Nairn said. “That’s where we were lacking today. I thought Leah Petrore had an awesome defensive game tonight, but she didn’t have the support from her team.”
Bishop McCort was honored to take part in the match for a great cause.
“We were excited to play Westmont tonight, especially to honor Sophia’s memory,” Bishop McCort coach Missy Raho said. “We appreciate that Westmont included us. Because we lost earlier in the year (to Westmont), the girls came in with a goal to take a win out out of the Westmont gym.”
Crisp serving and passing helped the Crimson Crushers thrive.
“In the three games that we won, my girls served hard, cleaned up their passes and didn’t have as many errors,” Raho said. “They kept their heads up and played as a team.”
Bishop McCort led throughout the first set. A 6-1 run with kills from Bainey and Bria Bair helped the Crimson Crushers build their lead. With Elle Berkebile at the service line, Bishop McCort surged ahead and won 25-15 on an Edwards kill.
Twelve ties and six lead changes occurred in the second set. Two Krall aces forged a 21-all tie.
A well-timed dump over by Pastorek and ace from Jordan Yoder accounted for the final two points in a 26-24 triumph for the Hilltoppers.
The teams were tied 10 times in the third set. A late 5-1 surge from the visitors helped the Crimson Crushers pull away 25-22 on a Bainey kill.
Bishop McCort led most of the fourth set and used a 4-1 spurt with Beppler serving to push ahead. Two straight aces from Bainey ended the match.
