JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Bishop McCort Catholic hosted its annual homecoming festivities during halftime of its game against Westmont Hilltop. The term homecoming took on more of a literal sense on Friday night.
The Crimson Crushers played their first game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point this season. The historic stadium and the Crushers’ long-time home field had its artificial playing surface replaced this fall, leaving Bishop McCort without a home stadium.
Bishop McCort made a triumphant return to downtown Johnstown with an emotional 32-20 victory over the visiting Hilltoppers.
“Every game this year has been an away game pretty much,” Bishop McCort senior lineman Joe McGowan said after his final high school game. “Coming back here where I played every single home game for the past three years, it’s indescribable.
“It’s a completely different atmosphere this week in practice and walking into the stadium today.”
The Crushers looked inspired on their first possession with junior quarterback Trystan Fornari orchestrating a 14-play, 91-yard drive capped off by a 13-yard touchdown pass to Brock Beppler.
Fornari added a pair of rushing touchdowns in the first half.
He also connected with Ibn Shaheed for an 81-yard touchdown just before halftime to give the Crimson Crushers a 25-7 lead at the break. He finished 21 of 29 passing for 315 yards and two touchdowns. He also posted a team-high 47 yards on the ground with three scores.
Westmont Hilltop opened the third quarter with a statement drive to cut into the host’s lead. The Hilltoppers marched 60 yards on 11 plays with Madox Muto plowing into the end zone from 2 yards away.
On the first play of Bishop McCort’s opening possession in the third quarter, Fornari’s screen pass was intercepted. The Hilltoppers took advantage of the good field position as Felice Panebianco caught an Eli Thomas pass in the back of the end zone to cut into the Bishop McCort lead at 25-20.
“We got a turnover and scored on a big play, but you can’t get in that big of a hole in the first half,” Westmont Hilltop coach Pat Barron said after his team fell to 3-7 on the season. “We didn’t do a good enough job tonight. We’ve got to get better and execute, and that falls on me.”
The Hilltoppers had the momentum, but the Crimson Crushers found an extra gear with their backs against the wall.
“We were holding them off all night long, and I think our kids just needed to dig down in and grind it out, and that’s exactly what they did,” Bishop McCort coach Tom Smith said. “We didn’t make any changes, we just got a little more physical and we played football. When you’re playing (Westmont Hilltop), it’s about being tough and physical. That’s how they play, and you have to match that and we did better than match that tonight with the way that we played.”
Fornari capped a 13-play drive with his third rushing touchdown of the night with 7:47 remaining in the game, setting the final at 32-20.
“I think that’s something that we were searching for all season,” McGowan said of his team’s response to Westmont Hilltop’s third quarter rally. “Just that toughness to push deeper and I really think tonight everybody was playing for the seniors and that was their motivation.”
Bishop McCort’s season is complete. Westmont will still be playing next week, however. The Hilltoppers are set to face top-seeded Central in the District 6-AAA playoffs.
“You focus on the positives,” Barron said on how his team will look to bounce back. “We did a lot of good things tonight. Hats off to McCort, they played hard. Heck of a high school football game, but too big of a hole to overcome.”
