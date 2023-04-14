JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Bishop McCort Catholic and Conemaugh Township earned victories on Friday and advanced to Sunday’s championship game of the 12th annual Gene Schultz Memorial Baseball Tournament at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
In the nightcap, Bishop McCort (4-3) senior right-hander Mike Staib went the distance in a two-hitter. The Crimson Crushers tallied five runs in the top of the first inning and prevailed 13-1 over Shanksville-Stonycreek (4-4).
All nine Conemaugh Township starters chipped in at least one hit as the Indians handed United its first loss with a 14-8 victory in a matchup of previously unbeaten teams in the opener.
Bishop McCort’s Roman Fetzko drove in four runs, scored twice and added two knocks. Ben Smith provided two hits, and Brock Beppler scored four runs. Ethan Kasper drove in two runs.
Matt Miller drove in Shanksville-Stonycreek’s lone run in the seventh.
Bishop McCort and Conemaugh Township will meet in a rematch of the 2022 title game, which the Indians won 10-0 in five innings.
A six-run second inning gave 5-0 Conemaugh Township its first lead at 6-2. The Indians added a pair of runs in the third and fifth frames to sandwich a trio of runs in the fourth. Six different players scored two runs.
Zack Petree led Conemaugh Township with two hits, two runs and three stolen bases. Josh Honkus (double, two runs), Tanner Shirley (two runs) and Luke Weber each drove in two runs.
Conemaugh Township freshman hurler Colin Dinyar scattered seven hits while striking out four batters over four innings to earn the victory.
Joe Marino led United (6-1) with two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs. Brad Felix and Caden McCully each chipped in two knocks. Felix doubled, stole two bases and scored two runs.
McCully stole three bases and scored two runs.
United’s Connor Darr doubled, and Travis Timko drove in two runners. Isaac Worthington scored twice and stole two bases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.