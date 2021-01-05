The city hockey game between Bishop McCort Catholic and Westmont Hilltop followed a similar script as a tightly contested meeting between two fierce rivals.
This time, the Hilltoppers twice held the lead before the Crimson Crushers netted the game’s final three goals, including an empty-netter with 1:10 left, as Bishop McCort Catholic won a battle of previously unbeaten teams 4-2.
The Laurel Mountain Hockey League contest attracted a solid crowd considering the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines at 1st Summit Arena.
“It’s two good teams playing at a high pace,” Bishop McCort Catholic coach John Bradley said. “The circumstances are weird. We haven’t had a bunch of opportunities to practice.”
The Crimson Crushers (5-0) and Hilltoppers (3-1) each entered the game allowing one goal against this season.
“Normally everybody gets up when this game comes,” Westmont Hilltop coach Don Lamison said. “Usually it’s around Thanksgiving, and it’s a little different atmosphere. There was the break, but they also had the break.
“All things being even, I think we put a great effort in and I’m happy with it.”
Westmont Hilltop led 1-0 after the first period. The Hilltoppers successfully killed off both ends of a 5-on-3 Crimson Crushers power play that lasted 1:04.
Westmont was short-handed three times in the period.
“I think that really energizes the team, especially when you start out in the penalty box as often as we did early on,” Lamison said of the first goal by Nicholas Rozich at 5:47. “When you’ve been around enough, playing or coaching, you usually see that type of momentum shift happen and sometimes you get that lucky break.”
Aiden Rice and Kobe Rickabaugh set up the score.
“We took it to them early and he made some big saves,” Bradley said of Hilltoppers sophomore goaltender Ian Amaranto, who stopped 42 shots.
“It wasn’t that we panicked. But all of a sudden, they get a turnover, the puck hits our goalie and goes in. We’ve seen that before when you’re doing everything right and next thing you know you’re down 1-0.
“We battled back and we made it 1-1 and kept working.”
Bishop McCort Catholic tied the score 4:44 into the second period on a goal by Matt Ribblett. Demian Tychenko had the assist.
The Hilltoppers regained the lead 2-1 when Rice capped a flurry in front by scoring at 6:34. Rickabaugh put pressure on goalie Nikita Volski prior to the goal.
“The goal that they scored to go up 2-1 was a big goal,” Bradley said. “I thought Nikita made a couple great saves. We just overskated the puck and really didn’t give him a chance.
“Coming back down, we talked about not trying to beat them individually. Everyone jumped to Adis (Ultanbekov). Demian can shoot it. You look at the second and third goals, they both were missiles. They would have gone in against anybody.”
The Crimson Crushers tied the score with 35.1 seconds remaining in the second period. Tychenko scored with help from Adis Ultanbekov and Ribblett.
“On that goal, we did a really good job taking a little bit of his space and time away from him but for some reason we didn’t do it on that one and he had a little bit more space than I thought,” Lamison said. “He got a nice shot off.”
Ultanbekov converted a power play 1:42 into the final period to give Bishop McCort Catholic a 3-2 advantage. Ribblett assisted. Tychenko hit the empty net with 1:10 remaining.
“I’m not disappointed overall,” Lamison said. “Maybe the break took a toll on both teams as far as energy. You’re never happy with the outcome when you’re on the losing end, but I think the effort was there.”
Bishop McCort Catholic outshot Westmont Hilltop 46-22.
The Crimson Crushers went 1 of 6 on the power play, while Westmont Hilltop was 0 of 4.
The teams will meet again on Feb. 18.
