JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Bishop McCort Catholic’s Mason Pfeil and Bradyn Jarvis combined on a three-hit shutout as the Crimson Crushers defeated visiting Rockwood 4-0 in Monday’s PIAA Class 1A baseball playoff contest at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
The District 6 champion Crushers managed just two hits, but capitalized on eight walks and several wild pitches to scratch out enough offense to advance to Thursday’s quarterfinal matchup with District 11 champion Tri-Valley.
McCort took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Nate Conrad drew a lead off walk and advanced to third on Ethan Jasper’s one-out infield hit. Both runners came around to score on a pair of wild pitches.
In the fourth, Conrad drew another leadoff walk and eventually scored on a balk to make it 3-0.
Bishop McCort’s final run came in the bottom of the sixth on Roman Fetzko’s RBI double that drove in Conrad.
The Rockets threatened late, but Pfeil worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth. Rockwood put runners at second and third with no outs in the seventh, but Jarvis came in and retired the next three hitters in order to close out the game and preserve the shutout.
