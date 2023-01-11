ALTOONA, Pa. – The Greater Johnstown High School boys basketball team had clawed back from an early 14-point deficit to hold a two-point lead during the final minute of a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game played in a packed gymnasium at Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic.
But the Marauders’ Karson Kiesewetter, better known for his prowess as a quarterback on the football field, made a key offensive rebound and somehow completed an off-balance pass to a wide-open Patrick Haigh in the corner.
Haigh made the catch and sank a 3-pointer that put Bishop Guilfoyle in front to stay. The Marauders won 49-47 to hand the Trojans their first loss of the season on Wednesday night.
Each team is 11-1.
“Karson made an amazing pass, and it’s my job to hit the shot,” said Haigh, who added a late free throw and made a big defensive contribution while guarding standout Greater Johnstown guard Nyerre Collins. “I’m glad I could get one to fall.
“It’s a good feeling. They’re a great defensive team. It’s a struggle to get open all night for both teams. Anytime you can get open, you have to hit the shot.”
Greater Johnstown had outscored its first 11 opponents 838-489 and posted an average 31.7 points margin of victory.
“These games, you just get better from,” Trojans coach Ryan Durham said. “Me and (Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic) Coach (Chris) Drenning talk about it all the time.
“We love this matchup because you find out who your team is and when you leave this game, you are better.
“We’re better coaching-wise. The kids are better,” Durham added.
Greater Johnstown’s Donte Tisinger had a game-high 24 points and was the only Trojan to reach double-digit scoring. Jude Haigh led Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic with 22 points, Patrick Haigh had 11, and Trevor Rehm scored 10 while also collecting 12 rebounds and four blocked shots.
After trailing 22-8 early in the second quarter, Greater Johnstown forged a 32-all tie on Tisinger’s drive for a basket with 1:37 left in the third quarter. Jude Haigh hit a 3-pointer to put the Marauders back in front by a point. Bishop Guilfoyle took a 37-34 advantage into the final quarter.
“When you win every game so far like we have, with a 30-point margin, they’ve played in some tight games,” Durham said. “They’ve played in single-possession games. They were a little bit better than us down the stretch because we haven’t went through that. Now, we have. We’ll learn from the experience, focus up, get back in the gym and get better. Hopefully, we’ll get a chance to see them again.”
Greater Johnstown led 45-43 after a Tisinger basket and again at 47-45 when the sophomore guard hit two free throws with 1:08 left.
A missed one-and-one opportunity by the Trojans gave the Marauders a chance.
After a flurry underneath the Marauders’ basket, Kiesewetter fought for a rebound and made his biggest assist of the night to Patrick Haigh.
“Karson just made a great play to find him,” Marauders coach Chris Drenning said. “When the plays break down like that, we practice that. Who’s going to go? What spots do we want to fill? He made a great play and a great pass.
“That’s a great team win,” Drenning said.
Still, the Trojans had an opportunity.
Tisinger appeared to score a key basket, but a charge was called with 17.2 ticks left.
“I thought the last play of the game when they called him for a charge, I think Danny (Jude Haigh) might have been a little bit under the basket and Te-Te (Tisinger) might have been getting rode on that,” Durham said. “It is a subjective call. You live and you learn.”
Greater Johnstown eventually got the ball back down two points. Nyerre Collins’ solid 3-point attempt appeared to be on line, but it hit the rim and bounced away just ahead of the final buzzer.
The Marauders won their 11th consecutive game since a season-opening 61-38 loss at undefeated Central.
“We had a really rough start to the year and I think we’ve gotten better,” Drenning said. “This was more of a litmus test as to how much better we’ve gotten.
“I was extremely happy with how hard our guys played. Their guys played hard, too. When two teams play that hard, it’s going to be a bit choppy,” Drenning added.
“They’re so well-coached. We had some foul trouble and things we had to work our way around. We’re awfully young. We had some guys play in this type of environment (for the first time) and it’s only going to help us down the road.”
The Trojans also learned a lot, especially after falling behind 22-8 following Jude Haigh’s basket at 5:39 of the second quarter. Greater Johnstown closed the gap to 25-21 at halftime.
“We just had a slow start,” Durham said.
“We came out slow, but we knew we were going to be fine. We didn’t call a timeout. We knew we were going to get going. We did.”
Second-chance opportunities played a huge role in the outcome.
“I think the game came down to offensive rebounding,” Durham said. “When we needed to get rebounds, we couldn’t get it to create second-chance opportunities, especially in the last minute of the game.
“When you don’t rebound and you are giving guys second- and third-chance opportunities, they’ve got guys who can shoot.
“(Defensively), It’s hard to find shooters after an offensive rebound. That’s what happened.
“We’re up two. They got a second-chance. Pat (Haigh) in the corner hits a 3 and they go up one. That’s essentially the game.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.