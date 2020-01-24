Two surging Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference teams met at Richland High School on Friday night, but visiting Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic turned a much-anticipated boys basketball game into a one-sided affair.
The league-leading Marauders beat the Rams 66-43 to improve to 14-1 overall, 13-0 in the LHAC.
Coach Chris Drenning’s team won its 10th straight game.
Richland slipped to 12-3 overall, 9-3 in the LHAC, and had an 11-game winning streak snapped.
“We played the top team in the league and one of the top teams in the state,” Richland coach Greg Burke said. “I’m proud of the way our guys played. We played three sophomores in our top seven.
“We’re going to build on it and hopefully get better.”
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic combined a stellar defensive effort with an outside game that produced 11 3-point field goals, including five by senior guard Michael Montecalvo, who scored 19 points.
Senior point guard Josiah Witherspoon had 20 points, with three 3-pointers, but was even more impressive on the defensive end.
“I thought defensively we were really good and I think it started there,” said Drenning, whose team’s lone loss came against Laurel Highlands High during the Greensburg Salem Holiday Tournament.
“When we defend like that, when we’re getting stops and we can put pressure on people at the other end, we have success,” Drenning added. “We did a very good job of shot selection, maybe as good as we’ve done all season. We were penetrating and pitching it to open shooters and getting our feet set. We were making shots.”
Rams senior guard Caleb Burke led Richland with 17 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Sophomore Trent Rozich had 14 points and six rebounds. Sophomore Kellan Stahl had six rebounds and five points.
“I think Trent Rozich did a good job guarding Witherspoon with his length and Kellan Stahl guarded Montecalvo,” Greg Burke said. “
“That’s two seniors against two sophomores. I think they did a great job. I’m proud of Kellan and Trent.”
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic used a 10-0 spurt to lead 10-2 on a Montecalvo basket.
Richland answered with its own 7-0 run to close within a point. But the Marauders closed the first quarter with an 8-2 margin and an 18-11 lead.
In the second quarter, Bishop Guilfoyle outscored the Rams 16-11 to lead 34-22 at halftime.
Each team tallied 14 third-quarter points to set a 48-36 score, but the Marauders pulled away with an 18-7 fourth-quarter margin.
“The point spread at the end of the game comes down to valuing the basketball,” Greg Burke said.
“Not handing the ball to them and giving them another offensive opportunity. Disallowing them from getting offensive rebounds so they can (not) kick the ball out, rotate the arc and get a backside 3.
“We gave them second chances or we handed the ball over to them, making bad decisions. Our guys played hard but you can’t make mistakes against them.They’re a very good team.”
The Marauders previously handed Greater Johnstown a 16-point loss (65-49), the only setback for the LHAC second-place Trojans so far.
With a 23-point victory over another top contender in Richland, Drenning’s team has momentum heading into the stretch run.
“A lot of basketball left,” Drenning said.
“We play these guys again in 10 days.
“There are a lot of good teams in this league.”
