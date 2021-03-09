EBENSBURG – Stacking up against an experienced group that is ranked among the top in the state, the Portage girls basketball team faced a tall task Tuesday night.
Facing No. 1 Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic in the District 6 Class 1A championship, the Lady Mustangs fell victim to a slow start as the experienced Marauders took off with a 69-36 victory.
“We weren’t just happy being here. We came to here to win, and it didn’t happen,” Portage coach Lance Hudak said. “We played a very good team in Bishop Guilfoyle, and the better team won tonight.”
Portage (16-4), which was seeking its second straight district crown after winning in 5A last year, allowed a 9-2 run in the opening minutes and quickly fell behind.
Bishop Guilfoyle (14-4) was firing on all cylinders, led by a game-high 18 points from Seton Hill recruit Teresa Haigh.
“We knew that we had to be on our game right away from tipoff,” Haigh said. “I think we did a good job of just playing together and trusting each other.”
The Mustangs struggled offensively, and, despite gaining opportunities from underneath or letting it fly from deep range, they simply could not connect with the hoop.
Bishop Guilfoyle took a 20-5 lead after the first quarter, and while Portage was attempting to get into rhythm, the Marauders continued to let it fly.
Haigh connected four times from deep range, and the Marauders netted nine treys.
“We have a lot of experience, and we’ve been here before,” Haigh said. “I think our experience helped us to stay calm, stay focused and just play.”
Despite facing a big deficit, Portage continued to battle in the second stanza. A pair of treys from Ari Wozniak provided the Mustangs a jolt, and Portage nearly tripled its offensive production from the first quarter.
Lauren Shaffer led Portage with nine points.
“Portage is quick, and they play really well in transition,” Bishop Guilfoyle coach Kristi Kaack said. “They can score points really quickly, so we just focused on staying patient on offense and forcing them to defend.”
The damage in the first half, however, was simply too much for Portage to overcome as running clock commenced in the third quarter.
In a normal season, Portage would have another opportunity to play with a state playoff berth as District 6 Class 1A typically allows the top four teams to advance.
But due to COVID-19, only the champions of each district earn the opportunity to advance.
Though his team lost fair and square to the state’s top-ranked team in Bishop Guilfoyle, the Mustang coach is left to question how far his team could have advanced into the PIAA postseason.
“You should be rewarded for getting this far,” Hudak said. “When they upped the gym capacities to 15%, I think it would have been very easy to add runner-ups. ... I think we could have done this differently and added more teams to the tournament. “
Without a state playoff berth, Portage’s season now comes to an end.
The Mustangs, who lose only two seniors, still return a young lineup next season that gained plenty of varsity experience this winter.
“There’s a lot of heartbreak with the team right now,” Hudak said. “There’s tears, and they didn’t want their season to be done. But 11 of our 13 (players) are going to be back. I played all 13 girls this year pretty much every game, and our rotation has a lot of experience. We’re going to get spring sports started here and hopefully have a normal spring. But we’re going to get back to work here in May and get ready for the next season.
“Our goal is to be back in this championship game next year.”
