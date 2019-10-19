NEW PARIS – Keegan Myrick was in a magnanimous mood after Bishop Guilfoyle’s 20-14 come-from-behind victory over previously unbeaten Chestnut Ridge on Friday night.
“My line, I owe them all ice cream,” said Myrick, who rushed for 188 yards on 34 carries, scored both offensive touchdowns, had a touchdown-saving interception, and added a two-point conversion in the hard-fought battle.
“That line was amazing. They would do anything for me and I would do anything for them.
“This is a big win for us. We have the chance to be the No. 1 seed in a couple weeks in the single-A playoffs.”
The momentum swung the Marauders direction at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
On a lateral, Chestnut Ridge quarterback Logan Pfister didn’t make a connection with any of his fellow Lions and the ball landed on the field.
It was scooped up by the Marauders’ Ryan Negola and returned 35 yards for a score. The conversion run failed, but Bishop Guilfoyle (7-2) trailed 14-12 with 10:08.
“Two really good teams playing well and sometimes it’s that turnover which is the spark that you need,” Bishop Guilfoyle coach Justin Wheeler said.
“It’s an emotional game. These are kids, so when you get a touchdown like that, it gets the emotion back and I thought our guys finished strong, which I am really proud of.”
The Altoona squad’s defense had the Lions going backwards on their next series and Chestnut Ridge (8-1) punted the ball back to Myrick, who returned it to the Lions 38.
A steady dose of Myrick running the ball and a tremendous push by the Marauders’ front line had Bishop Guilfoyle in the end zone after seven plays. Myrick scored from the 5 and added the conversion run to give Bishop Guilfoyle its first lead in the second half, 20-14 with 4:15 to play.
Again the Marauders defense came up big when it needed to, keeping the Lions from getting a first down and getting the ball back with 2:24 left.
Myrick kept running the ball as the clock wound down and Bishop Guilfoyle prevailed.
“I think we had a lot of missed opportunities,” Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker said. “We had some drives where we failed to capitalize.
“We just shot ourselves in the foot.
“Penalties (nine for 76 yards), those were very uncharacteristic of us. It really hurt a lot of our opportunities and we couldn’t overcome them in the end.”
In the first quarter, the Lions put together a 12-play drive which saw them drive to the Marauders’ 15, but a Myrick interception in the end zone kept Chestnut Ridge off the board and the frame ended in a scoreless tie.
On its second series of the second quarter, Bishop Guilfoyle moved down the field 80 yards with Myrick ending the drive on an 8-yard touchdown to put the Marauders ahead 6-0 with 2:13 left before the half.
Chestnut Ridge responded with a six-play drive of its own, which including a 50-yard pass from Pfister to Kaden Bowser. Trey Maxwell capped the drive with a one-yard plunge and Brady Miller tacked on the extra point to give the Lions the 7-6 lead right before the half.
Both defenses played stoutly in the third quarter, but after a Dominick Claar fumble recovery at the Bishop Guilfoyle 15, the Lions were able to punch it in with Maxwell and Miller again providing the points for a 14-6 Chestnut Ridge lead heading into the final quarter.
Bishop Guilfoyle hosts Bishop McCort next Friday while the Lions travel to Richland to tangle with the unbeaten Rams.
Cory Isenberg is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @coryisenbergTD
