JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic lost a lot of talent from its District 6 Class-A championship team from a season ago. The Marauders did not miss a beat in their season opener on Friday, however. Bishop Guilfoyle dismantled host Greater Johnstown by a score of 48-6 at Trojan Stadium.
The Marauders used a balanced attack headed by junior quarterback Karson Keisewetter. He completed 6-of-7 passing for 142 yards and two touchdowns.
Keisewetter rushed for 44 yards and two touchdowns as well.
“Our athletes are pretty good this year,” the junior said. “Everyone is doubting on us this year and we lost a lot of linemen, but with two returning sophomores they just kept it going and kept the tradition.
“It was pretty easy for me out there with them blocking and doing what they needed to do and that was important for us tonight.”
Keisewetter’s three-yard touchdown run on the opening drive set the tone.
After a lengthy Johnstown drive, the Marauders picked things right back up from there. Haiden Garner sprinted in from seven yards out, one of three touchdown runs for the senior, to make it 14-0 after one quarter.
The Trojans found some life in the early moments of the second quarter. Sophomore quarterback Jon Updyke was leading a drive, but threw a costly interception near midfield. Bishop Guilfoyle wasted little time to strike.
Keisewetter connected with Cooper Rother for a 48-yard bomb to make it 21-0.
Rother, Garner, and Keisewetter accounted for all seven of Bishop Guilfoyle’s touchdowns on Friday. Coach Justin Wheeler liked his team’s balance.
“We lost some really skilled guys, so this year it is by committee,” Wheeler said.
“Haiden Garner had three touchdowns tonight. Cooper (Rother) had a couple, and Karson is making plays. We know we’re going to rely on by committee and hopefully that makes it more difficult to game plan for the team’s we’re going to play.”
The Trojans eventually found some success. Updyke sparked a lengthy drive and picked up multiple fourth-down conversions along the way. He eventually plunged in from one-yard out to put the Trojans on the board and to make it 21-6.
Updyke finished with 132 passing yards and 26 rushing yards. He came up with multiple big plays in the first half to frustrate the Bishop Guilfoyle defense.
“That name in general is a quality athlete, quality kid,” Wheeler said of Updyke. “So you know and all week long we talked about it. He’s got great legs and has good vision and he’s going to get nothing but better.”
Bishop Guilfoyle pounced on every Johnstown mistake in the final minutes of the first half. The Marauders scored three touchdowns in the final 2:55 of the half, thanks to some special teams mishaps by the Trojans. Keiswetter had a 15-yard dash, Garner added a 3-yard run, and Rother caught a 3-yard pass as time expired to make it 42-6.
The second half was played with a running clock. Bishop Guilfoyle added one more score to set the final.
“We’re a young team and it doesn’t help when you come out and play a good team like BG,” Greater Johnstown head coach Bruce Jordan said after his team fell to 0-1.
“Coach Wheeler does a really good job of preparing his team and when you are youthful like we are and trying to get guys ready to go, they are just a very good football team and we just need to get to that level.”
