CRESSON – The youthful Portage Area boys basketball team made a statement through three-plus quarters during the District 6 Class AA championship game on Thursday night.
With an all-underclassmen lineup, the third-seeded Mustangs led at halftime and for most of the third quarter against a veteran, top-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic team that was a state finalist a year ago.
Finally, the more seasoned and bigger Marauders used a 15-0 run in the fourth quarter to pull away 66-47.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic won its third consecutive district crown, while Portage gained valuable experience playing an elite team in front of a jam-packed Mount Aloysius College gymnasium.
“I told the kids I couldn’t be prouder to be their coach,” Portage coach Travis Kargo said.
“I thought they battled to the end. I think we showed what we’re made of. We did not back down 1 second of that game. I couldn’t ask for more effort.”
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (24-3) will face the sixth-place team from District 7 in the PIAA Tournament. Portage (20-6) will play the District 10 third-place squad.
“I want to give Portage a ton of credit,” Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic coach Chris Drenning said.
“I thought Travis (Kargo) had them really ready to play. I thought they outworked us in the first half and played harder than we did.”
The Marauders outscored the Mustangs 40-19 in the second half.
Bishop Guilfoyle trailed by two points at halftime, but outscored Portage 17-10 in the third quarter to build a 43-38 lead.
A pair of 3-pointers by freshman Patrick Haigh and senior Michael Montecalvo put the Marauders up 38-36 with 2:12 on the third-quarter clock.
Senior Will Helton’s 3-pointer in the first minute of the fourth put Bishop Guilfoyle in front 46-38.
Helton had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Kyle Ruggery had 11 of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter.
Portage freshman Mason Kargo hit a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer to pull the Mustangs within 48-43 with 6:35 remaining. Mason Kargo had 17 points, including five 3-pointers, and 6-foot-2 junior Demetri Miller had 10 rebounds.
Then, the Marauders tallied 15 straight points.
“To play in an atmosphere like tonight, not a lot of kids get that opportunity to play in a packed house in a college gymnasium for a District 6 championship vs. the No. 5 team in the state. I thought we responded very well to that, and that is the sign of a mature basketball team,” Travis Kargo said.
“Even though the grade doesn’t say senior, the effort and poise to me is more important.
“We kept hanging around and battling. They knew they were in for a game.”
The Marauders grabbed the momentum by penetrating to the basket, grabbing key rebounds and making 3-pointers during a 15-0 surge that made it 63-45.
Junior Koby Kargo hit a pair of free throws at 2:33 to stop the run.
“I thought we did a much better job in the second half of penetrating, kicking, making the extra pass and finding the open shooters,” Drenning said.
“Shooting 3’s is fun. I think in the first half we were 1-for-10.
“We made a couple and all of a sudden, it becomes contagious.”
The playoff-experienced Marauders finished strong.
“It’s a really big deal for the seniors,” Drenning said of the three-peat. “They’re such a hard-working group. When you get a chance to win it three times – we were looking at the school and it’s only happened one other time and 18 years ago was the last year they won it (in that stretch).
“It’s a testament to the kids you have, the coaches you have and the program you’re trying to build,” he added. “This is my eighth year. We’ve won four and we’ve been in the game six times.
“You’re trying to develop a program that is consistent and thanks to the coaches and kids we have, we’ve done that.”
Portage will make the boys program’s third trip to the state playoffs.
“I told the kids you just took a returning state finalist with four returning starters to the edge,” Travis Kargo said. “If we can get that type of energy and execution, who knows where this goes?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.