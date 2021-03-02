EBENSBURG – Taking a tenacious yet patient approach on offense, the Bishop Carroll Catholic boys basketball team was deadly from the field Tuesday night.
Playing host to No. 6 seed Conemaugh Valley during the District 6 Class 1A quarterfinals, the Huskies circulated the ball around and waited for just the right opening to let it fly. Guided by a trio of double-digit scorers, Bishop Carroll fired on all cylinders en route to a 67-44 victory.
“This was a good win for us,” said Bishop Carroll junior guard Evan Amigh, who paced the Huskies with 15 points. “We played a really good game offensively. We moved the ball well, circulated it around and got good shots off. Now it’s onto the next round.”
No. 3 Bishop Carroll (6-10), which received 11 points each from Spencer Myers and Tommy Heinrich, quickly found its groove offensively.
The Huskies opened with a 7-2 run, aided by a trey from freshman Luke Repko, and led by nine after the first quarter.
Deploying a full-court press, Bishop Carroll heightened the tempo of the game all night and forced Conemaugh Valley (5-9) into numerous mistakes.
The Blue Jays struggled to move the ball upcourt as they were trapped, and after turning the ball over several times, they scored only five points in the second quarter and trailed by 25 at the half.
“We have a lot of energy, and our bench has plenty of depth,” Myers said. “When someone gets tired, we can sub someone else in. We can just go 100% and hustle the whole game.”
While it was a dominant effort offensively, the outing left much to be desired defensively for Bishop Carroll.
Logan Kent scored 13 points in the fourth quarter (20 total) and was able to weave through the Huskies defense with ease in the final stanza.
The Huskies didn’t have the cleanest effort on the boards either as 6-foot-5 senior centers Zach Scott and Casey Cruse created second-chance opportunities for the Blue Jays.
“We have to work on our defense,” Bishop Carroll coach Cosie Aliquo said. “I want our defense to be our best offense. We reach too much instead of getting in there. We didn’t step in and help – we stepped in and reached.”
After muscling up and stripping the ball out of Conemaugh Valley’s hands in the first half, Bishop Carroll opted to reach toward the ball instead of stepping in.
The hustle was still present, but the Huskies admitted there was more to be desired from their form.
“We definitely need to stop reaching and step in,” said Bishop Carroll sophomore Ayden Smorto, who netted eight points. “There were a few times the other team had a player dribble from one end of the floor to the other and score.”
With the victory, Bishop Carroll moves on to host No. 7 St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy Friday in the semifinals. The Wolfpack upset Saltsburg Tuesday night, 50-39.
While it was a substantial victory for the Huskies, who introduced an almost entirely new starting lineup this season composed entirely of underclassmen, the team refuses to settle until district gold is in their grasp.
“This is an important win for these kids,” Aliquo said. “We have no seniors, and it’s good for these kids to just keep plugging away. These kids have all improved. We work with these kids every day, and they work hard. But I told these kids that I’m not happy with just making playoffs. I expect a lot from them.”
Conemaugh Valley coach Eric Miller could not be reached for comment after the game.
