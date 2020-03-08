ALTOONA – Bishop Carrol senior Mara Yahner stepped up to the plate when her team needed her the most.
Facing Lebanon Catholic – the third seed out of District 4 – Saturday during the PIAA Class A First Round at Altoona Fieldhouse, the Huskies struggled mightily from the field as several shots missed the mark.
With her team desperate for scoring, Yahner took the bull by the horns offensively.
She netted a game-high 20 points, including 16 in the first half, to lead her team to a 58-42 victory.
“She went to work,” Bishop Carroll coach John Bianconi said of Yahner. “She doesn’t want this to end. She was fantastic for us tonight.”
Yahner’s contributions were critical considering the Huskies (15-10) couldn’t buy a bucket from the onset.
Though it excelled in every phase leading up to the shot, Bishop Carroll failed to finish on its opportunities.
“We couldn’t hit the water from the boat. We just couldn’t make anything from outside,” Bianconi said. “I don’t know if it was nerves or what. (Lebanon Catholic) is a great team. They had a good defensive plan, but we just weren’t hitting our shots.”
With their scoring woes, the Huskies turned to Yahner, who dominated underneath.
She recorded seven rebounds in just the first half and scored on several second-chance opportunities to spark the offense.
“Coming from a week off, we had a pretty slow start,” said Yahner. “If we were going to move on like we wanted to, we knew we had to kick it in. I think as the game went on, we got better at controlling our shots.”
Yahner’s physical play not only kept the Huskies alive on the board, but rejuvenated the bench as well.
With Yahner alone outscoring the Beavers, Bishop Carroll looked to increase the scoring margin and frustrated Lebanon Catholic by speeding up the game.
Bishop Carroll deployed a full-court defensive set, which forced the Beavers into numerous mistakes.
The Huskies forced 10 turnovers in the first half the Beavers struggled to even reach midcourt, and Bishop Carroll held a double-digit lead as halftime loomed.
Sophomore guard Savannah Smorto (eight points) was snake-bitten early as several of her shots were unsuccessful, but she recorded seven steals in the first half to jumpstart the transition game.
“We always talk about how offense wins games, but defense wins championships,” Smorto said. “Our philosophy at Bishop Carroll is (play) defense all 32 minutes, and if the shots don’t fall, drop back on (defense). I think that showed today.”
A late run by Lebanon, however, kept the game too close for comfort.
Eight second-half points Maria Pastal brought it within three before a trey from Madison Ostinowsky in the final seconds provided much-needed breathing room with a six-point lead.
“Even though our shots weren’t falling, we knew we just had to keep shooting,” said freshman Madison Ostinowsky, who posted 16 points. “They were going to fall eventually.”
Ostinowsky rose into the spotlight in the second half to supplement the scoring attack.
She sunk a 3-pointer to increase the lead to double digits midway through the third and aided the press with four second-half steals.
“One of our big things is we don’t want the other team to set up their offense,” Ostinowsky said. “The press really helps out with that. (Lebanon Catholic got) frazzled, and that led to us gaining more momentum.”
With the win, the Huskies advance to face Northumberland Christian – the top seed from District 4 – in the Round of 16.
Northumberland is coming off a 48-36 victory over Faith Christian.
“We’re not done. We don’t plan on being done anytime soon,” Smorto said. “We had our chance last year, and it didn’t work out.
“But this year, we’re not going to stop until we get what we want.”
