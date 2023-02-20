NANTY GLO, Pa. – The Bishop Carroll Catholic High School girls basketball team entered Monday night’s PIAA District 6 Class 1A playoff game on a six-game losing streak that put the Huskies exactly six games under .500.
But Coach Chris DeGol’s fifth-seeded team certainly didn’t resemble a sub-.500 squad throughout a 70-37 victory over host Blacklick Valley, the fourth seed.
Next up for Bishop Carroll is top-seeded Williamsburg, a 65-29 victor over Purchase Line in another quarterfinal round game on Monday.
“I’ve told the girls all year, the Laurel Highlands (Athletic Conference) is probably one of the toughest conferences in the state,” DeGol said after the Huskies improved to 9-14 ahead of Saturday’s semifinal round.
“Most games, we held our own. We took Westmont, who won the conference, to overtime. We were beating Chestnut Ridge the entire way. We just didn’t learn how to close out games.
“Today, we knew the game plan and came out and executed it in a hostile environment.”
Bishop Carroll used its stifling pressure defense to create turnovers. The Huskies had a significant edge in rebounding. The combination led to plenty of points in transition.
“The difference in this game was two things. They hit shots early and we didn’t, and the speed of the game,” Blacklick Valley coach Rich Price said. “When you have four freshmen and three sophomores out of 10 girls, you better have a lot of experience. Coming into the year, we didn’t.
“Whenever they hit some shots and got up on us, it’s tough coming back against a veteran team, which they have. They’re seasoned. We didn’t quit. It just didn’t fall for us tonight.”
The youthful Vikings closed a 13-10 season.
Bishop Carroll posted a 45-27 advantage on the boards, with senior Lauren Long pulling down 10 rebounds to go with nine points, and junior Alicia Heinrich grabbing nine boards and scoring 12 points.
“We’re never the biggest team, but we work every hard,” DeGol said. “Our girls know we have to box out, we have to hold our box out, and then we have to go and get the ball. I’m very proud of how we rebounded. That got us into our transition.”
Tatum Laughard had 14 points and provided the Huskies with a first-quarter spark, hitting three 3-pointers as Bishop Carroll led 19-10.
“Her coming out and knocking down some 3’s, I think, settled her nerves. It made us settle in even more and it helped take the crowd out of the game,” DeGol said.
Freshman Allie Dziabo had 13 points and five rebounds off the bench. Senior Madison Ostinowsky had nine points and two blocked shots.
The Huskies used a 33-9 second-quarter margin to lead 52-19 at the half and put a running clock into motion in the third quarter. Blacklick Valley only made one field goal on nine attempts in the second quarter, by Mackenzie Kinter with 1:29 left.
“Once we started getting the steals and the rebounds and transitioned off of that, we had a lot of momentum,” Bishop Carroll’s Long said. “Then our fan base started pushing us. We started to realize this isn’t going to be like our past games. Our faith went up. Our momentum went up.”
Sophomore Kristin Szymusiak led Blacklick Valley with 14 points and six rebounds, and junior Kaydence Killinger had 12 points and eight rebounds.
Bishop Carroll approached Monday night as a second season, putting the six-game losing streak out of mind.
“Going into this, we knew the past games aren’t going to affect us in any way,” Long said. “We lost a couple games. How does that affect us coming into this game? We had to look straight at playoffs. This is a whole different mindset.
“We had to really realize how we were going to go out and work as a team. We knew Blacklick was going to be a hard game. They have some great players, and they’re well-coached. We had to play with our heart.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
