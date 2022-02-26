EBENSBURG, Pa. — Bishop Carroll Catholic entered the District 6 Class 1A postseason on a high note, riding a four-game winning streak.
But prior to Saturday’s first-round matchup with Ferndale, the Huskies hadn’t been in action since Feb. 15, and the time between games may have hindered Bishop Carroll at the outset.
Nonetheless, the No. 3-seeded Huskies were able to overcome a slow start and a second-quarter deficit to defeat the No. 6-seeded Yellow Jackets 55-37.
“I’m sure part of it was (from the layoff), but a lot of it was from Ferndale,” Bishop Carroll coach Cosie Aliquo said. “They came out ready to play. We came out and we were kind of sluggish. We try to simulate game-type situations in practice, but practice and games are two totally different things. Fortunately, we were able to pull it together and eventually get things working.”
Ferndale began the contest by scoring the first eight points, and held a 12-4 lead with just under a minute to go in the quarter. The Yellow Jackets connected on their first four consecutive shots and five of their first six.
The Huskies struggled out of the gate, going just 2 of 10 from the field before Luke Repko hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit down to 12-7 after one frame.
“We needed that (start) against a team like Bishop Carroll,” Ferndale coach Matt Hauger said. “We knew we needed to make some shots. We were doing our best to control the tempo, and we did a good job of that in the first and some of the second quarter.”
Once Bishop Carroll was able to continuously fluster Ferndale with its defensive press, the Huskies began to take over.
After forcing seven turnovers in the first quarter, the Huskies rarely allowed the Yellow Jackets to run their offensive sets, on the way to totaling 18 Ferndale giveaways in the game. With the defensive stops, quality offense followed.
Repko went on to score 11 of his 16 points in the second quarter, leading a 7-0 Bishop Carroll run that closed Ferndale’s lead to 17-16. Repko knocked down his second 3-pointer to give the Huskies their first lead of the game at 21-20 with 2:11 left in the half before taking a 23-22 advantage into the break.
“We knew (Ferndale) didn’t see a lot of press during the regular season, so we knew it would most likely be effective on them,” Repko said. “It really worked out for us. It’s something we take pride in, especially is executing our defense. Then we were able to come out on fire in the second half and get those big runs.”
Ferndale opened the second half with back-to-back buckets from Bruce Moore to regain a 26-23 lead, while the Yellow Jackets held Bishop Carroll scoreless until Spencer Myers hit two free throws at the 3:59 mark.
With Ferndale down to just seven healthy players due to multiple injuries, Bishop Carroll used its conditioning to wear down its opposition. The Huskies closed the third on a 13-1 run and used an 11-0 spurt in the fourth to gain its largest lead at 48-31.
“It all stemmed from us being able to move the ball more on offense,” said Myers, who matched Repko with 16 points. “We were working the ball all around and getting great looks at the rim. We don’t get tired easily, and I believe that’s what won it for us in the second half was being able to keep putting pressure on them and turning it into points.”
Ethan Haney topped Ferndale with 12 points, while Caleb Fenton tallied 10. The Yellow Jackets close their season at 8-15.
“I started the season with 12 kids, and after everything that happened, we were playing behind the 8-ball the last part of the season,” Hauger said. “I have to give them credit, they gave it everything they had, and I’m very proud of their effort. We’ve been progressing every season the past couple years, so I’m looking forward to next year.”
Bishop Carroll (14-9) advances to the semifinal round, where the Huskies will travel to No. 2 seed Harmony (19-3) on Tuesday.
“They’re solid and well-coached,” Aliquo said. “You don’t have that good of a record without being a good team. We have to play our best to win the game. It’s a team we’ve never seen before, so we just have to review some things and take it from there.”
