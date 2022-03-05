CRESSON, Pa. – There was a time that Williamsburg was the measuring stick for small-school boys basketball excellence in central Pennsylvania. The Blue Pirates routinely made forays deep into the interdistrict playoffs and won a pair of PIAA championships.
It’s clear now, though, that the path to District 6 Class 1A banners has been rerouted through Husky Hill in Ebensburg.
Bishop Carroll Catholic defeated Williamsburg in the District 6 finals for the third consecutive year and claimed its eighth title since 2008 at the Mount Aloysius College Athletic Convocation and Wellness Center on Friday night, using a 19-3 run in the third quarter to blow open a tight game en route to a 67-52 victory.
The third seed entering the tournament, the Huskies defeated both teams that were seeded ahead of them.
“It feels like home. That’s what it feels like,” said Nate Dumm, one of four Husky seniors to be among the first in school history to play on three straight district boys basketball champions and one of five Bishop Carroll starters who reached double figures, finishing with 10 points.
Luke Repko made three 3-pointers and scored all 11 of his points in the third quarter for the Huskies (16-9) as they turned a five-point halftime edge into as many as 21.
“I came out really slow. Coach (Cosie Aliquo) gave me a talk at half,” Repko said. “He didn’t really yell at me, but he told me if I didn’t get it together, we weren’t going to win.”
Junior forward Spencer Myers tied Williamsburg’s Lambert Palmer for game-high scoring honors with 23 points and also pulled down 10 rebounds.
Husky seniors Tommy Heinrich scored 11 and 10, respectively, living off cuts from high-post screens and feeds from the wing.
“This is the play we play every night. We go as hard as we can. There was definitely more intensity for this game,” Myers said.
“Going for the third title in a row added to our emotion.”
Williamsburg coach Brock Anders knew handling Bishop Carroll’s defensive pressure was imperative. The No. 1-seeded Pirates (21-5) only committed seven miscues in the first half, but made 10 in the third period.
“They turned it up a little bit, and we were a little indecisive with what we wanted to do with the ball,” Anders said. “Cosie does such a wonderful job. We understand it’s going to be such a stiff challenge every time (we play them).”
Anders knows what it takes and appreciates it, having played in a state championship game at Juniata Valley in the 1990s.
This is the 13th time Aliquo has gotten the Huskies to the district finals in 15 seasons.
“Each kid that comes into our program puts in a ton of work. That’s why we stay even,” Aliquo said. “I owe it to my players and my assistant coaches.”
The Huskies were 9-for-15 from the floor in the pivotal third frame. Amigh’s layup off a cut down the lane was the first of five straight field goals by four different players that changed the margin from five to 15 in about two minutes.
“In the second half, we were getting some steals and layups. We weren’t settling outside,” Aliquo said. “We were getting Spencer attacking and then Luke hit some big 3s. Everyone was clicking.”
Dumm scored three baskets and then assisted on Evan Amigh’s layup after rebounding a missed 3-pointer to send Bishop Carroll into the locker room with a 29-24 lead.
Dumm and Myers each scored eight in the opening half, while Heinrich had seven points.
The Huskies went on a 14-6 run after Zach Kagarise’s corner 3 for Williamsburg convinced Aliquo to call timeout. Kagarise also got into double digits for the Blue Pirates with 11 points.
Palmer got to the foul line 18 times and also pulled down eight rebounds and blocked two shots.
Williamsburg emerged with an 11-10 lead after one quarter.
Heinrich scored the first four points of the game, then picked up two fouls at the Blue Pirates went on an 11-4 spurt.
It took more than three minutes before Heinrich hit a turnaround jumper to break the scoreless tie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.