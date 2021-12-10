Westmont Hilltop broke open a tight contest with a 10-3 third-quarter advantage, and then held off a spirited Bishop Carroll Catholic surge in the Hilltopper Classic on Friday night.
Coach Dave Roman Jr.’s Hilltoppers, behind junior Ryan Craft’s 16 points and senior Austin Svencer’s 11 rebounds, beat the Huskies 48-36 in a boys basketball season opener.
Westmont Hilltop will face Portage (1-0) at 3 p.m. in the boys championship game at the Hilltoppers’ gym. Bishop Carroll will meet United (0-1) in the consolation game at 1:30.
Portage defeated United 73-54 on Friday.
“We changed a little bit of our offensive philosophy because any ball screen you set with them, they’re hard-hedging and trapping,” Roman said. “We got away from that completely in the second half and tried to space the floor a little better.
“We did a decent job of that but we still turned the ball over too much. Bishop Carroll’s pressure is great and they’ve been that way since (coach) Cosie (Aliquo) has been there. You have to keep your poise. We didn’t do it all night, but we did it enough to win.”
Westmont Hilltop’s Noah Louder had four 3-pointers for 12 points.
Craft had 12 points in the fourth quarter, including a perfect eight free-throw attempts.
Svencer was a force as five of his rebounds and a block came in the fourth.
“Austin is real steady for us and you can always count on him,” Roman said.
“When you need that tough, defensive rebound, he’s usually the guy down there mixing it up and coming down with it.”
Westmont Hilltop had a solid third-quarter defensive effort, as Bishop Carroll didn’t net a field goal until Spencer Myers’ shot with 1:56 left made it 28-20.
“Just keep the ball moving, take good shots and keep talking,” Craft said of the second-half approach.
“I gave the ball to my teammates and they found open shots and were knocking them down.”
The Hilltoppers expect another tight game against a Portage team that advanced to the state semifinal round last season.
“We’re playing against a good team and we’ve got to play better than we did (Friday),” Craft said.
Portage 73, United 54: In the early game, the Mustangs boys posted a 24-10 fourth-quarter advantage to pull away from the Lions.
“Very nice win versus a very quality opponent,” Portage coach Travis Kargo said. “We knew it was going to be tough.
“Defensively, early, we were very sharp and jumped out to a lead. They fought back and handled us on the boards a little bit, which is something we had fears about. But I thought our kids responded and we fought back. We stuck together, hung together.”
Senior Kaden Claar netted 21 points for Portage, which got out to a strong start after advancing to the PIAA Class 2A semifinal round a year ago.
Mason Kargo had 11 points, and Andrew Miko and Gavin Gause each had 10.
The Mustangs received a big boost from Trae Kargo, who hit five 3-pointers and had 15 points off the bench in the second half.
“We talk about a championship mentality,” Coach Kargo said.
“They displayed that. At one point, we went down by one. We didn’t buckle. We came out and made plays.”
United was led by Joe Marino’s 13 points, and 11 by Johnny Muchesko.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
