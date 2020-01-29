Greater Johnstown needed a spark after falling behind city rival Bishop McCort Catholic after one quarter on Wednesday night.
Guard Gershon Simon was looking to make a big shot to spark his Trojans on Senior Night.
Simon and the Trojans each got what they wanted in a 69-48 victory over the Crimson Crushers in front of a large crowd at Doc Stofko Gymnasium.
Greater Johnstown won all three games against Bishop McCort this season – 72-48 on Dec. 12; 66-61 in the Holiday Classic at 1st Summit Arena on Dec. 26.
“I missed my first couple shots, but shooters shoot,” Simon said after scoring a game-high 21 points with three 3-pointers. “I had to get some more shots up. Once I start hitting, I’m hitting.”
Bishop McCort Catholic (5-12, 4-9 LHAC) held Greater Johnstown (18-1, 14-1) in check while posting a 13-9 first-quarter advantage.
The Trojans scored 24 second-quarter points while holding the Crimson Crushers to seven. Simon had a pair of 3’s and 10 points in the decisive frame as Greater Johnstown built a 33-20 halftime lead.
“It was those last 2 minutes,” Bishop McCort Catholic coach Chris Pfeil said. “The last 2 minutes of the half we let them get a little bit of momentum and they built that 13-point lead. Up until 2 minutes to go in the half, we thought we had the tempo where we wanted it to be.
“They’re a good team, very well-coached. They made the adjustments and their pressure got to us.”
Simon hit a 3-pointer with 14.5 seconds left in the half and then was credited with a basket on a shot that appeared to be taken after the buzzer.
“We just knew that they came out hard to play,” Simon said of the early deficit. “This is their last time playing us. They haven’t beaten us in three years and they just came to win. Clearly, they showed that. We had to play harder, play more aggressive.”
Senior Anderson Franklin scored 16 points and had eight rebounds for the Trojans.
“We were just clicking,” Franklin said. “We just came together. We had to turn it up.”
“You only get one of these,” Franklin added of the senior-themed celebration.
Junior Joziah Wyatt-Taylor had 11 points and nine rebounds.
“They had a lot to do with the slow start,” Trojans coach Ryan Durham said. “Their zone was slowing us down. Atmosphere. Senior Night. A rivalry. It just took us a little while to settle into the game.
“I thought the first quarter was played at their pace and then we sped it up,” Durham said.
Bishop McCort Catholic junior Brendon Bair had 10 points and seven rebounds.
“Any time these two teams meet you can throw the records out the window,” Pfeil said.
“There are a lot of good kids on both teams just getting after it.”
