Points were difficult to come by on Friday night at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
No one could blame a malfunctioning scoreboard at the Point for the lack of production in a scoreless first half.
After all, rivals Bishop McCort Catholic and Richland each was reluctant to budge in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference season opener.
Each team had a touchdown and an extra point in the low-scoring third quarter.
Finally, Richland tallied three touchdowns in the fourth and held off a late charge by the Crimson Crushers to win 28-14.
“Someone just had to take the lead of everything that was going on,” said Richland sophomore quarterback Kellan Stahl, who ran for two touchdowns, passed for another and an interception to set up a score. “It was just a rough first half. We didn’t have anything going on. We had to start with a spark in the second half.”
Richland marched 62 yards in 11 plays to open the second half with Stahl’s 7-yard touchdown run. Colin Pawcio’s extra point made it 7-0.
Time was kept on the field because, in addition to the scoreboard not working to tally points, the game clock also wasn’t operating at the Point, despite repeated attempts to resolve the apparent electrical problem.
Bishop McCort Catholic answered the first scoring drive with the Crimson Crushers’ own 65-yard march keyed by senior quarterback Will Miller’s 59-yard pass to Jordan Page. Miller scored on a 6-yard dash and Will Haslett’s extra point tied the game at 7-all.
“We knew (Bishop McCort) had a lot back, and they’ve got some really good football players,” said Richland coach Brandon Bailey, whose team was picked to win the LHAC in a preseason poll of the conference’s coaches.
“They’re well-coached. The kids played hard. We knew we were in for a battle. They proved that in the first half.
“We did some things at halftime, adjusted things. Our kids got in the right mindset and came out and scored 28 points in the second half.”
The Rams appeared to pull away in the fourth.
Stahl threw an 8-yard TD to senior playmaker Caleb Burke, and Pawcio’s kick made it 14-7. Burke had five catches for 47 yards. Four of his receptions resulted in first downs and the other was his TD.
Stahl intercepted a pass and returned 24 yards to the Bishop McCort 14, setting up his own 1-yard run that gave the Rams a 21-7 advantage midway into the fourth quarter.
“I got the interception and I was like, ‘Holy crap. That’s a lot of grass,’ ” Stahl said. “I’m going to get as much as I can with it.”
Bishop McCort didn’t fold.
After the Crimson Crushers recovered a Richland fumble deep in their own territory, Miller connected with junior receiver Page on a 65-yard touchdown pass. Haslett pulled his team within 21-14.
Miller passed for 156 yards and rushed for 75.
“We kept looking and it looked like they were in Cover 3,” Bishop McCort coach Brian Basile said.
“We ran four verticals in Cover 3. We talked about it at halftime and said we had to at least try it. It worked out.”
Richland senior Trevor Tustin quickly took back the momentum with a 77-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
“We were just planning for them to kick onsides,” Tustin said.
“Then, he kicked it deep. I just took it up the middle. I saw a gap outside and just took it home.
“That was very big for us to get that touchdown.”
Basile believes Bishop McCort will take more positives than negatives from the setback, though the veteran coach said his team must clean up its 10 penalties for 82 yards.
“Two tough teams playing their hearts out,” Basile said.
“That’s what Friday nights are all about. Great effort by both teams.”
