The Johnstown Mill Rats sent 11 batters to the plate and erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to break open a close contest Tuesday night en route to a 15-8 win over Chillicothe at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Damian Yenzi finished 5-for-5 with two RBI’s and three runs scored, while Trey Lipscomb went 2-for-5, drove in three runs and scored three times to pace a 14-hit attack that lifted the Mill Rats to the first three-game winning streak in franchise history.
The Prospect League split-season schedule has allowed the Mill Rats to put a dismal first half behind them, as the squad is now tied with Chillicothe for first place in the Ohio River Valley-East Division second half standings at 3-2.
“We’re taking it one game at a time,” said Mill Rats manager Parker Lynn. “The second-half reset allowed us to flip the switch, add some reinforcements to the holes we had and change the mindset.”
Will Lozinak picked up his first win of the season for Johnstown, as the Hollidaysburg native gave up four earned runs in six innings of work while striking out four and walking four.
Nick Hess blasted his sixth home run of the year over the right field fence to put the Mill Rats up 1-0 in the second before the Paints answered with a pair in the top of the third as Jackson Feltner scored on a wild pitch and Ben Hunt’s sacrifice fly plated Kent Reeser to make it 2-1.
Johnstown answered with three in the third as Lipscomb’s run-scoring double tied it, and Tyler Dellerman’s sacrifice fly put the Mill Rats up by one. Lipscomb later came home on a wild pitch to make it 4-2.
The Paints pulled within one in the top of the fourth before Johnstown exploded for seven runs in the home half of the frame.
Yenzi, Pete Capobianco, Dellerman and Dylan Swarmer all had run-scoring doubles in the Mill Rats’ big inning, which featured seven hits.
Johnstown kept pouring it on in the fifth as Lipscomb’s two-run single was followed by Ben Newbert’s RBI single that put the Mill Rats up by 10.
“I’m excited to have the opportunity to play here,” said Lipscomb, a University of Tennessee junior. “We want to get off to a good start in the second half.”
Renzi drove in his second run of the contest with a sixth-inning single to plate the final Johnstown run before the Paints chipped away at the deficit with three in the seventh highlighted by run-scoring hits from Trey Smith and Alex Ludwick.
The clubs will close out the two-game series at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
