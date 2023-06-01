JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Greater Johnstown High School announced plans to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the storied football program during a ceremony at Trojan Stadium on Thursday.
Current coach Antwuan Reed, a former two-time all-state performer at Greater Johnstown who went on to play four seasons at the University of Pittsburgh, also peered to the future, hoping his Trojans can end a 30-game losing streak and add to the program’s historic resume.
“I’m so proud of the history of the Trojans and my history of being a part of that,” Reed said, addressing a gathering that included seven former varsity football head coaches, administrators, alumni, band and cheerleaders. “I’m looking so much forward to the future. We have a lot of things we are instilling in these kids. We’re still working.”
Greater Johnstown Superintendent Amy Arcurio announced a two-day celebration will be held during the upcoming football season. A scholarship fundraiser banquet will be on Friday, Oct. 13 at the Masonic Temple. Former Trojan Jeff Richardson, who played in Super Bowl III with the champion New York Jets, will be one of the speakers.
Greater Johnstown will host Bald Eagle Area at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14. The game will feature alumni band and cheerleaders. The Trojan Ring of Honor Class of 2023 also will be touted.
“We are here to celebrate the 125th celebration of the absolute best high school football program between Pittsburgh and Harrisburg,” said former Trojans football player Brian Subich, who oversees the Trojan Ring of Honor. “Why do I say that? Because it’s a fact.
“There is not a program around that can boast 11 NFL players. There is not a program around that can come close to matching the countless Division I players Johnstown High has produced.
“From incredible players like George Azar to Artrell Hawkins (Sr.), Carlton Haselrig, Brian Mangiafico, Geroy Simon, LaRod Stephens-Howling to Antwuan Reed to Exree Loe, just to name a few.”
Greater Johnstown won championships in the prestigious Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League (WPIAL) in 1917, 1941 and 1958. After leaving the WPIAL to join the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference in District 6, the Trojans have won five district championships. Greater Johnstown will play its 23rd season in the LHAC in 2023.
Since 1898, Greater Johnstown has played 1,184 football games and is tied for 26th in Pennsylvania with 667 wins. The Trojans are 667-461-56, with a .587 winning percentage. The program has produced 34 all-state players and 14 Big 33 nominees, including Reed and current assistant coach Eber Verhovsek, who attended Thursday.
Windber, which has played 1,086 games since 1914, is poised to catch and perhaps pass the Trojans on the state win list if recent trends continue.
Windber has 663 wins (663-379-44, .631). The Ramblers will join the Inter-County Conference this year after posting a combined 27-4 record in the past three seasons in the WestPAC.
Reed will begin his second season after Greater Johnstown went 0-10 in 2022.
The Trojans have lost 30 consecutive games since beating Somerset during the ninth week of the 2019 season. Greater Johnstown has lost 49 of its past 50 games dating to a playoff loss to Bellefonte in 2017.
Gene Pentz, president of the Greater Johnstown Board of Directors, was an all-state linebacker with the Trojans. Pentz said the program has overcome difficult stretches in the past and that players took valuable life lessons from those tough times.
“What did I learn in football? If you talk to anyone here who played for Johnstown High and you played in the WPIAL, it was tough,” said Pentz, a future major league baseball pitcher whose final two seasons on the Trojans football team were in 1969 and 1970. “A couple times, I got blindsided when we were playing Altoona. You’ve got to pick yourself up. Not only did you do it for yourself, you did it for your teammates and you did it for your coach.”
In addition to current coach Reed, seven former coaches attended Thursday’s event – John Sladki (1978-81), Bob Arcurio (1982-84, 2002-06), Jerry Davitch (1985-90), Tom Fleming (1991-96), Bill Cacciotti (2000-01), Tony Penna Jr. (2010-18) and Bruce Jordan (2019-21).
“My coaches, Coach Arcurio, Coach (Mike) Dadey, Coach Penna, Coach Subich. You guys helped me along in my journey,” said Reed, who briefly reached the NFL in training camp with the Cleveland Browns. “You picked me up. I thank you guys.
“Without this community – we have the fans, the students, the board, the teachers – everybody was all a part of the journey. That’s a part of the history, too. The cheerleaders, after you score a touchdown, they celebrate you. The band, I remember hearing that band when I was younger, as you’re walking up that downtown street, and you’re thinking, ‘I can’t wait to be a Trojan.’ ”
Pentz shared a similar memory of Friday night lights and sounds when the Trojans played at Point Stadium.
“We’re going through our drills. All of a sudden, you’d hear that da, da, da, da, da coming over the bridge over there,” Pentz said, imitating the sound of the marching band. “If you didn’t get pumped up for the football game. ... We appreciated the band so much.”
Greater Johnstown Athletic Director Kerry Pfeil showcased memorabilia and photographs on display, including part of the Pitt Stadium wooden goal posts that came down after the Trojans defeated Clairton 3-0 on George Azar’s field goal in the 1958 WPIAL title game.
A large, football-shaped trophy from the 1917 WPIAL title team also was on display as well as vintage photographs of players, coaches, band members, cheerleaders and fans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.