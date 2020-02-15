Berlin Brothersvalley earned its first WestPAC boys basketball championship against a familiar rival on Friday night at Pitt-Johnstown.
The second-seeded Mountaineers defeated top-seeded Shade 65-61 in front of a near capacity crowd at the Sports Center.
It was the third meeting of the Somerset County rivals.
Both of 22-2 Shade’s losses came against 22-1 Berlin Brothersvalley, which had its lone setback against the Panthers.
“This is big for us,” said Berlin junior Will Spochart, who had 15 points and 10 rebounds. “We’ve worked all season for this. The coaches, we had a great game plan. To beat a rival like this, they’re a great team. This is the first one we’ve won. We’re looking for a district championship again.”
Shade senior Cole Blubaugh had 14 points and five boards. Abe Countryman, a 6-foot-3 junior, had 14 points and 10 rebounds.
“It just feels good to give back to our community and show how much we care and play that hard for them,” Countryman said.
The Mountaineers hadn’t won the conference crown since the WestPAC formed in 2000-01. Shade has three titles, most recently in 2013.
“It’s nice to win it. I’m happy for my kids,” Berlin Brothersvalley coach Tanner Prosser said. “If we worried about WestPAC, I’d probably schedule us differently.
“I think we’ve lost the tiebreaker five or six times. This year it was nice we actually got to play our way into it.
“I feel good because our kids have earned this. We’ve got to keep our heads.
“We have bigger goals.”
The Mountaineers and Panthers potentially could meet a fourth time in the District 5 Class A playoffs.
Berlin Brothersvalley won at Shade 66-61 on Jan. 15. The Panthers won 55-46 at Berlin on Feb. 6.
“Obviously it’s a great rivalry,” Prosser said. “If we’re fortunate enough to play them again, I’m sure it will be the same.”
Senior Dylan Charlton led Shade with 19 points and eight rebounds. Junior Vince Fyock had 16 points and seven boards, and junior Kaden Koleszarik had 11 points.
“Two great teams. Great atmosphere. Great high school basketball game. Unfortunately we came up a little short,” Shade coach Wade Fyock said.
Shade led 19-14 after the first quarter, but Berlin Brothersvalley used a 17-7 second-quarter margin to lead 31-26 at halftime as Spochart beat the buzzer.
Blubaugh netted 10 points in the third quarter, and Countryman was strong inside with eight second-half points.
“Countryman killed us on the offensive glass,” Coach Fyock said.
“I thought we took care of the ball and limited our turnovers, all of the key statistics that typically indicate you have a chance to win the game. I think second-chance points in a close game like that certainly is the No. 1 stat in my mind.”
Shade closed within 53-52 when Koleszarik scored in the fourth quarter, but Berlin Brothersvalley reestablished the lead to 62-52 on a Countryman basket with 2:36 to play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.